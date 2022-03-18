 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls man wanted in connection with convenience store shooting surrenders
A Niagara Falls man has been charged in connection with a March 14 shooting at a Hyde Park Boulevard convenience store, Niagara Falls police said Friday.

Antonio D. Porter Jr.

Police said Antonio D. Porter Jr., 36, turned himself in at police headquarters. He's accused of shooting a woman at the 7-11 at 2310 Hyde Park Blvd. 

Porter is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court and his bail was set at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 25.

