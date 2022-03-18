Niagara Falls man wanted in connection with convenience store shooting surrenders

A Niagara Falls man has been charged in connection with a March 14 shooting at a Hyde Park Boulevard convenience store, Niagara Falls police said Friday.
Police said Antonio D. Porter Jr., 36, turned himself in at police headquarters. He's accused of shooting a woman at the 7-11 at 2310 Hyde Park Blvd.
Porter is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court and his bail was set at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 25.
