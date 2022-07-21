Niagara County man arraigned on hate crime over racist graffiti

Howard Murphy, the 61-year-old Town of Niagara resident accused of painting racist threatening graffiti on his neighbor's backyard fence, was arraigned in Niagara County Court on Thursday afternoon.

Murphy pleaded not guilty to criminal mischief in the second degree as a hate crime, a felony charge.

Judge Caroline Wojtaszek and Assistant District Attorney Susan Bjornholm agreed that the charge does not qualify for bail, so Murphy remains free, which Bjornholm called unfortunate.

During the arraignment, defense attorney Damon DeCastro said he believes the prosecution intends to file an additional charge against Murphy and he finds this unnecessary. He claimed Murphy is apologetic, takes full responsibility and understands the seriousness of the matter.

Authorities say Murphy spray-painted a fence behind the house of his mixed-race neighbors with the words “Kill all” Black people, using a racial slur in his threatening message. The incident occurred on May 16, two days after the racist Tops massacre in Buffalo.

Johnny Parks, who lives four doors away from Murphy's home, said he didn’t know Murphy outside of a decade-old conversation that took place soon after the Parks family moved into the neighborhood. In that interaction, Parks asked Murphy to look after his dog, which frequently relieved itself on the family’s lawn.

The judge granted a temporary protection order for the Parks family, barring Murphy from any contact with them. While they reside in the same neighborhood, Murphy should be able to fulfil his daily obligations without needing to approach the family’s house, Bjornholm said.

Both Bjornholm and DeCastro declined to comment on the case.

Murphy’s next scheduled appearance in court is August 18.