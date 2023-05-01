ALBANY – The state budget is a month late. As state leaders have wrangled for weeks over details behind closed doors, on five occasions, the Legislature has passed stopgap bills keeping state government running.

But as that process nears an end, Gov. Kathy Hochul and leaders of the Legislature are now in a rush: They say they can’t wait a few more days to allow the public to read the fine print.

At a briefing on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the final budget bill containing many of its most contentious initiatives – known as the “Big Ugly in Albany parlance – will be voted upon on Tuesday.

But that legislation, formally known as the Education, Labor and Family Assistance bill, had not yet been printed or posted online as of Monday afternoon. If a vote is being held on Tuesday as expected, that means that Hochul is issuing what’s known as a “message of necessity” – bypassing a law requiring a three-day aging process between a bill’s introduction and a vote by the Assembly or State Senate.

Multiple other final state budget bills were printed on Monday. Records show that the messages of necessity have been issued for at least four expected to be voted upon Tuesday.

Asked why the Senate couldn’t wait a few more days and allow the public to scrutinize the agreement, Stewart-Cousins pointed to the fact that she has held regular media briefings updating reporters on the budget process.

“We are creating opportunities to make sure people understand what is in there,” she said. "Fortunately, I have you all, which will help as you ask your insightful questions, to get the information out. But we have had a protracted process. And I’m very happy that it will end tomorrow.”

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says that a new budget extender bill or final budget must be passed by noon Tuesday in order to avoid a possible delay in state workers getting paid. Leadership of the Legislature and Hochul could pass another extender allowing more time to scrutinize the bills, but is choosing not to.

“We have a deadline tomorrow to keep the world moving, our extender expires,” Stewart-Cousins said. “So we want to make sure we’re not passing another extender, but that we’re actually passing the document.”

The final "Big Ugly" bill is likely to contain crucial details of plans to amend the state’s 2019 bail law, require the electrification of new buildings and much more. If Albany precedent is any indication, it is possible that the bill may be printed hours before it is voted upon.

According to the state constitution, a bill may not be passed into law unless “printed and upon the desks of the members, in its final form, at least three calendar legislative days prior to its final passage …”

The one exemption is if the governor certifies in writing “the facts which in his or her opinion necessitate an immediate vote thereon.”

A Hochul spokeswoman provided a copy of the message of necessity being used. It stated that, “The facts necessitating an immediate vote on the bill are as follows: The bill is necessary to enact the 2023-2024 New York State budget. Because the bill has not been on your desks in final form for three calendar legislative days, the Leaders of your Honorable bodies have requested this message to permit its immediate consideration.”

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in 2022, slammed Hochul and the Democratic-controlled Legislature on Monday for using the tool, while waiting for a month after the April 1 deadline to pass a budget.

“I think it's a necessity that the budget get done by April 1,” Zeldin told reporters in Albany. “And when you take this much extra time, the necessity, at the moment, is knowing what's in it. What a functioning process would have a budget passed by April 1, where the state legislators can read it, the media can read it, the media can ask questions about it. Constituents of state legislators are able to not only know more about what's in it, but they can contact your state legislators about it.”

Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Group, is a four-decade veteran of the State Capitol. Before former Gov. Andrew Cuomo took office in 2010, budget negotiations sometimes went months after the deadline, and Horner said messages of necessity were often used to close wide-ranging deals between the Legislature and governor that ended both the budget process – and that year’s legislative session.

Cuomo emphasized passing budgets by the April 1 during his decade-plus as governor. The messages became less frequent, Horner said.

As for why the messages are issued, Horner recalls a state senator once telling him that: “Legislative deals are like fish on a dock. The longer you wait to deal with them, the worse it smells.”

Hochul hasn’t just used the powerful tool for dealing with the state budget.

In June, her administration introduced a late-session bill creating the state’s largest-ever industry-specific tax break for the semiconductor industry – $10 billion – and requiring a message of necessity in the Senate. After 20 consecutive hours of voting, the sleep-deprived members of the Assembly voted on the bill around 8 a.m. before adjourning for the summer.

A NYPIRG analysis found that in 2022, the first session of Hochul’s tenure, messages of necessity were used at a “level unseen in recent years.” Hochul’s 16 that year were the largest number since Cuomo was governor in 2014 and issued 17, although still far less than in earlier decades. In 1996, under the governorship of George Pataki, 144 messages of necessity were issued, the analysis found.

Of the 16 messages issued by Hochul last year, eight were for budget bills, and the other eight were standalone bills, including the one creating the massive semiconductor tax break.