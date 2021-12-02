New York City visitor tests positive for Omicron variant

ALBANY – A Minnesota resident who recently traveled for a multi-day conference in Manhattan has tested positive for the Omicron variant, leading New York health officials to try to locate others who attended the gathering and urge them to get tested.

“This is not a cause for alarm … It was foreseen ever since it was first reported out of South Africa that we knew it would come to New York State at some point,’’ Gov. Kathy Hochul said this morning at a news conference in Manhattan.

The governor said while many contingency plans are being looked at, she has no plans to act on the most dramatic of potential responses – especially given the availability of vaccines to slow the Covid spread.

“I am not prepared to shut down schools or the economy at this time … I will not overreact and send this economy spiraling out of control once again," she said.

The governor did not rule out, however, statewide restrictions and rules if Covid rates seriously worsen. She did not define a specific point when such actions could be necessary.