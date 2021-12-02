New York City visitor tests positive for Omicron variant

ALBANY – A Minnesota resident who recently traveled for a multi-day conference in Manhattan has tested positive for the Omicron variant, leading New York health officials to try to locate others who attended the gathering and urge them to get tested.
“This is not a cause for alarm … It was foreseen ever since it was first reported out of South Africa that we knew it would come to New York State at some point,’’ Gov. Kathy Hochul said this morning at a news conference in Manhattan.
The governor said while many contingency plans are being looked at, she has no plans to act on the most dramatic of potential responses – especially given the availability of vaccines to slow the Covid spread.
“I am not prepared to shut down schools or the economy at this time … I will not overreact and send this economy spiraling out of control once again," she said.
The governor did not rule out, however, statewide restrictions and rules if Covid rates seriously worsen. She did not define a specific point when such actions could be necessary.
As for the Omicron case, Hochul said the Minnesota resident was vaccinated. The person had mild symptoms and has since gotten better. A large gathering for “Anime NYC” was held between November 19-21, and contact tracing efforts are underway to alert others who attended.
The Minnesota health department said this morning the Omicron patient was an adult male from the Minneapolis area.
Dr. Mary Bassett, the new New York State health commissioner, said the new variant does appear to be “highly contagious.’’
“But it seems to have resulted in milder illnesses, but nobody knows for sure,’’ said Bassett, who began her new job on Wednesday as the governor’s top health adviser. She urged New Yorkers to take basic steps: get vaccinated or boosted and wear a mask.
“We fully expect it will be detected in the coming days,’’ Bassett said of Omicron showing up in New York State residents.
Hochul used the news conference to again sound warnings about rising Covid caseloads upstate. She blamed a single source: unvaccinated people. “It is a conscious decision not to be vaccinated and the direct result is a higher (Covid) rate in those regions upstate,’’ Hochul said.
On Friday, the state commences its plan announced a week ago to halt elective surgeries at hospitals with a patient capacity rate of 10% or below. Hochul on Thursday said at least 50 hospitals statewide meet that criteria, most from upstate. The state had several major hospitals in the Buffalo area on that list.
Specific guidance for hospitals is expected to be released at some point today or tomorrow.
“It’s not a shortage of beds. It’s a shortage of people to staff the beds,’’ Hochul said of the reason for the hospital capacity problem amid rising Covid cases. This week, the state saw the number of people hospitalized for Covid complications rise above 3,000, a level it has not seen since last spring.
As for the worries over the new Omicron variant, Hochul said there are too many unknowns about the level of danger it poses and the impact of existing vaccines to control it. “That is not cause to say, ‘everybody hunker down in your Covid home and stay out of work. We are not there yet. I will not cause a panic among the people of this state who have already been through so much by (being) an alarmist. I’m a realist,’’ she said.
Hochul urged vaccine “holdouts” to “join the rest of the New York family and making sure that everyone is safe (so) that we can get through this and finally declare an end to this or at least be ready for variants.’’