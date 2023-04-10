ALBANY – Asked to give his assessment of progress on state budget talks over the past week, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie had a one word answer Monday:

“Nothing.”

Heastie spoke to reporters as the Legislature passed another budget extender bill, keeping the state government open another week as an already late-budget agreement is ironed out between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrats that control the Legislature.

Two contentious items topping Hochul’s budget wish list – amending the state’s bail law and her plan to build 800,000 units of housing over a decade – are dominating budget talks. Heastie said little else is being discussed among himself, Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Hochul’s demand that the Legislature amend the state’s 2019 bail law is taking up “90% of the oxygen in the room,” Heastie said. “That doesn't leave a lot of room for other discussions. So I would say, when that falls, then you could probably ask me about other things.”

“You can ask me about bail, you can ask me about housing. Anything else? There's been zero movement or discussion,” Heastie said.

The Legislature has resisted amending the 2019 bail law, which eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges. But Hochul has insisted on removing a provision she believes creates confusion for judges deciding whether to set bail for criminal defendants. She wants to remove what's known as the "least restrictive means" standard in the law.

Heastie later said that talks on the issue had progress “slightly,” but denied reports that an agreement had been struck on the bail issue acceding to Hochul's demand.

The budget was due April 1. The first extender was April 10, and the latest extender will keep state government running until April 17. It is possible that another extender will be need to be passed on that date.

Heastie noted that Passover holiday this week made it unlikely a deal will be struck anytime soon.

Hochul could begin playing hardball with future budget extenders and incorporate policies such as the bail change within them. That would force the Legislature to choose between keeping the government open and accepting Hochul’s demands. But Heastie doesn’t believe that is in Hochul’s plans.

“I've not put up the yellow alert,” said Heastie, a noted Star Trek fan, making a reference to the show. “There's no acrimony between ... the parties. No one's upset, no one's frustrated. We're just having honest conversations.”

In remarks on the State Senate floor, Republican Sen. Tom O’Mara suggested that Hochul was “tweaking” the Legislature by making them come to Albany once a week to pass budget extenders.

O'Mara said when it became clear the budget would not pass April 1, Hochul could have simply passed a stopgap keeping the state running until April 17.

“And saved the state the expense of calling the Legislature back here for one day last Monday, and one day today,” O’Mara said.

Democratic State Sen. Liz Krueger, chair of the body’s finance committee, responded that she had “no inside knowledge of what the governor's motivation is.”

Krueger added that she's feeling "more optimistic today than she was last Monday" concerning coming to an agreement. She said that she did not know the details of the reported agreement on the bail issue.