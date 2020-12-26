New kidney spurs Joel Giambra to champion organ donation

All of this was supposed to have followed a different course after Steve Sabba, a Putnam County accountant, read a Buffalo News account detailing how Giambra's deteriorating condition had nixed his 2020 plans for an Assembly candidacy. Sabba recalled meeting Giambra at a Manhattan fundraiser during the former county executive's short-lived campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018, and contacted him through a mutual acquaintance.

Sabba told The News in November that he feels called to such acts, including his adoption of 13 boys and volunteering for relief missions in Africa and Haiti. It's how he was brought up, he said, by his Jewish family in Forest Hills, Queens.

"It's what I do," he said then. "If God is the boss, then I try to be employee of the month every month."

Giambra said his potential donor was "disappointed" by the turn of events, but Sabba continues to extend his offer, just in case the Dec. 10 transplant somehow fails.

"He shared my excitement, but told me I have one on 'standby,' " Giambra said.

Now the former county executive who works as a real estate developer wants to use his status as a well-known figure to espouse making transplanted organs far more available.