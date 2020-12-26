New kidney spurs Joel Giambra to champion organ donation

"The plan" never quite came together for Joel A. Giambra.
The former Erie County executive had been slated for a long-anticipated kidney transplant late this month in New York City, courtesy of a forgotten acquaintance who read about his need, satisfied all the required matches and volunteered as a donor.
But that all changed on Dec. 10, when Giambra received a phone call from Erie County Medical Center about a suddenly available cadaver kidney. Could he be at the hospital within the hour for surgery?
"I thought it over for about a second and a half, and said 'OK,' " Giambra said. "My son, Dominic, then dropped me off and I was in surgery at 11 a.m.
"It kind of threw a monkey wrench into what I had planned for that day," he added.
But Giambra, 63, could not be more thrilled about his change in schedule. After years of staving off the debilitating effects of polycystic kidney disease (which has afflicted his family for generations) to avoid dialysis, the cadaver donation came after he had dwelled on the ECMC recipient list for about 10 months. Now everything points to a successful transplant of a 45-year-old person's kidney.
"We don't know if it's fully working yet," Giambra said, noting the need for transplanted organs to "wake up." "But all indications are that things are moving along. Other than a little pain still, I feel fine."
All of this was supposed to have followed a different course after Steve Sabba, a Putnam County accountant, read a Buffalo News account detailing how Giambra's deteriorating condition had nixed his 2020 plans for an Assembly candidacy. Sabba recalled meeting Giambra at a Manhattan fundraiser during the former county executive's short-lived campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018, and contacted him through a mutual acquaintance.
Sabba told The News in November that he feels called to such acts, including his adoption of 13 boys and volunteering for relief missions in Africa and Haiti. It's how he was brought up, he said, by his Jewish family in Forest Hills, Queens.
"It's what I do," he said then. "If God is the boss, then I try to be employee of the month every month."
Giambra said his potential donor was "disappointed" by the turn of events, but Sabba continues to extend his offer, just in case the Dec. 10 transplant somehow fails.
"He shared my excitement, but told me I have one on 'standby,' " Giambra said.
Now the former county executive who works as a real estate developer wants to use his status as a well-known figure to espouse making transplanted organs far more available.
"I want to use this as a platform, to the best of my ability, to talk about the 37 million adults in this country with chronic kidney problems," he said, "as well as the 113,000 people awaiting all kinds of transplants. The whole issue should be: Do we continue to bury people with lungs, hearts and kidneys when we could save lives and reduce the cost of health care?
"It costs $89,000 a year over many years to sustain someone on dialysis, and $35,000 for a kidney transplant," he added. "It all has a huge impact on the health care system."
As a result, Giambra – a onetime Albany lobbyist – said he will work to change the "opt in" entry on driver's licenses to "opt out," so that organ donation after death could be exponentially expanded. Only by specifically deciding not to donate after death, he said, could those organs not be available at the time of death.
He would join others who have long advocated the shift. A 2019 article in Science Daily pointed to a University of Michigan study about the advantages of "opt out," though challenges would remain.
"Thousands of patients are dying yearly while awaiting transplantation and one reason for that is simply lack of organs," Neehar Parikh, a transplant hepatologist at Michigan Medicine and an author of the study told the publication. "Based on the experience of other countries that have instituted presumed consent policies, a similar system in the U.S. could alleviate some of this burden."
Giambra, who also underwent throat cancer surgery just after his 1999 election as county executive, now must quarantine for four weeks to avoid infection that could result from the anti-rejection drugs he receives as part of the transplant process. His son is helping while he recuperates at the home of his mother (who receives dialysis treatments at age 86), who has moved in with his sister for the time being.
"I have to be very, very careful because the reduction of my immune system is significant," he said, adding his diminished immunity occurs at a time of widespread caution against coronavirus infection.
Hinting he may "have one more run in me" for political office, Giambra said he will use whatever bully pulpit he can find to work for the opt-out change on driver's licenses.
"I want to use my story to do that," he said, "because I am very blessed. I really am."