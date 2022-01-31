New congressional map sparks gerrymandering outcry

WASHINGTON – New York's new congressional map includes a district that unites the Niagara region with the Thousand Islands region, one in Manhattan that resembles a snake run over by a car and yet another that somehow gives some people in Westchester County and Long Island the same member of Congress.

And to hear the experts tell it, it's not at all the kind of map voters expected when they passed a constitutional amendment in 2014 creating an independent redistricting commission that was supposed to take partisan politics out of the process.

Erie County would be split among three congressional districts under remap While the Buffalo-based district in the proposed plan would be largely Democratic, the other two districts including parts of Erie County consist largely of smaller communities and rural territory and are most likely to be represented by Republicans.

Instead, experts said, voters got a gerrymandered map drawn by the State Legislature's Democratic majority, one that heavily favors Democrats to the point that it could help them maintain control of the House in the 2022 election.

"The fact that New York could end up with such an egregious congressional map represents a failure for the state’s new redistricting process," wrote Nathaniel Rakich, a senior elections analyst at the FiveThirtyEight election blog.

Democrats and Republicans on the redistricting commission couldn't agree on a new congressional map, so they turned the map-making process over to the State Legislature.

