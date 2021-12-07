Negotiators eviscerate Gillibrand's military justice reforms

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand's effort to enact a broad-ranging set of reforms in the military justice system will apparently have to wait until next year or beyond, as congressional negotiators agreed Tuesday on a plan that eviscerates her proposal.
Gillibrand, a New York Democrat and longtime advocate for victims of sexual violence, had won widespread support on both sides of Capitol Hill for a plan to move all felony cases out of the military chain of command and to independent prosecutors. But House and Senate negotiators, hammering out a must-pass defense authorization bill for 2022, established a special trial counsel to handle felony court martial cases – but did not entirely remove commanding officers from the prosecutorial process.
In response, Gillibrand issued an angry statement.
“As sexual assault survivor advocates warned would happen for months, House and Senate Armed Services leadership have gutted our bipartisan military justice reforms behind closed doors, doing a disservice to our service members and our democracy," she said. "Committee leadership has ignored the will of a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and a majority of the House in order to do the bidding of the Pentagon. This disregards the calls of service members, veterans and survivors who have fought for an impartial and independent military justice system."
For a decade, Gillibrand has led the fight for sweeping reform of the military justice system, arguing that commanding officers should not make decisions on who gets prosecuted because they lack the legal expertise to do so – and because they've clearly failed at doing so. Despite previous reforms, the number of sexual assaults in the military has not fallen, and victims have continued to note a reluctance to even report offenses to commanding officers who hold great sway over their careers.
Commanding officers now decide whether to prosecute sexual assaults in the military, but Gillibrand's bill would strip them of that duty.
By early this year, Gillibrand appeared close to victory in her fight to remove felony cases from the military chain of command, as she built a bipartisan majority in favor of it in the Senate, as well as majority support in the House.
But four men – the top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate and House Armed Services committees – hammered out the annual defense authorization bill, and those four men never rushed to support Gillibrand's measure. Instead, it appears they heeded longtime military officials who have remained wary of removing commanders from prosecutorial decisions, fearing that doing so would erode their authority within the units they lead.
The four men who announced the agreement are:
• Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee.
• Sen. James Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services panel.
• Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, a Democrat who chairs the House Armed Services Committee.
• Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the top Republican on that panel.
Rather than blaming her colleagues, Gillibrand aimed her ire at Department of Defense officials who have argued that commanding officers must remain in charge of felony prosecutions in the military, even though an independent commission, President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have all called for independent prosecutors to take charge of such cases.
"DoD successfully undercut Defense Secretary Austin’s proclaimed commitment to removing sex crimes from the chain of command and ignored President Biden’s public support for removing felonies from the chain of command," Gillibrand said.
A bill summary released by the Senate Armed Services Committee said the measure "includes historic reform to how the military investigates and prosecutes certain offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice."
But instead of removing prosecutorial decisions from the chain of command, the measure creates a special trial counsel to handle many felony cases while leaving commanders in charge of which cases to pursue. Gillibrand staffers said that under the reform, commanding officers would continue to have other significant powers, too – such as granting immunity to witnesses and being involved in jury selection.
In addition, the reforms the bill does include would not take effect until two years after the bill's passage.
Those loopholes left Gillibrand livid, especially about failing to remove convening authority from military commanders.
"Removing that authority from commanders is critical," she said.
Gillibrand vowed, though, to keep up her fight for a more complete overhaul of the military justice system.