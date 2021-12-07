Negotiators eviscerate Gillibrand military justice reforms

For a decade, Gillibrand has led the fight for sweeping reform of the military justice system, arguing that commanding officers should not make decisions on who gets prosecuted because they lack the legal expertise to do so – and because they've clearly failed at doing so. Despite previous reforms, the number of sexual assaults in the military has not fallen, and victims have continued to note a reluctance to even report offenses to commanding officers who hold great sway over their careers.

'Defining moment': Gillibrand close to victory on fight to reform military justice system Commanding officers now decide whether to prosecute sexual assaults in the military, but Gillibrand's bill would strip them of that duty.

By early this year, Gillibrand appeared close to victory in her fight to remove felony cases from the military chain of command, as she built a bipartisan majority in favor of it in the Senate, as well as majority support in the House.

But four men – the top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate and House Armed Services committees – hammered out the annual defense authorization bill, and those four men never rushed to support Gillibrand's measure. Instead, it appears they heeded longtime military officials who have remained wary of removing commanders from prosecutorial decisions, fearing that doing so would erode their authority within the units they lead.

The four men who announced the agreement are: