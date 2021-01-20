WNY congressmen reflect on muted celebration at Biden inauguration

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who watched the inauguration on television back home, said Biden's inaugural speech set a tone that could move the nation beyond the divisions that culminated in the Capitol riot.

"His campaign was premised on healing the soul of the nation, and I think his words, beautifully prepared and beautifully delivered, continued that theme today," Higgins said. "It's reaching out to people, it's saying there's nothing to be fearful of – that we don't need to focus on the differences between us, but look at the challenges before us."

The focus, as it is at every inauguration, was on the future, on how much change would occur as the nation moves from one administration to the next. But the change from the Trump administration to the Biden administration is expected to be especially stark, both in terms of tone and policy. Whereas Trump falsely claimed he won an election he lost by 7 million votes, and promised a Jan. 6 protest that "will be wild" to try to topple the election results, Biden spoke of healing what he called "the uncivil war" between left and right.

“Unity is the path forward," Biden said. "And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail.”