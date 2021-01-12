Trudeau announces extension of U.S.-Canada border closing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced that he was extending restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and said they will remain in place at least through Feb. 21.

Trudeau's announcement prompted U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins to issue a statement in which he called out the Trump administration for what Higgins described as its failed response to the pandemic and failure to take responsibility for addressing the economic and health needs related to the national emergency.

"Despite our numerous requests to U.S. border agencies, no plan has been developed for the eventual reopening of the border between the United States and Canada. Thankfully, next week a new administration steps in – one that recognizes the strength and value that comes with closer coordination with Canada – one of our closest allies. The Biden-Harris team steps in at a time of national crisis," Higgins said.

The border between the U.S. and Canada first closed on March 24.

