Schumer calls for Trump to be immediately ousted from office

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer Thursday called for President Trump's immediate removal from office, a day after rioters inspired by Trump overpowered security forces and briefly took over the Capitol.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer, a New York Democrat who will shortly become leader of the new Senate's Democratic majority, said in the statement. "This president should not hold office one day longer.

“The quickest and most effective way – it can be done today – to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

In issuing the statement, Schumer became the highest-ranking federal official to call on Trump's removal via the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and the cabinet to vote to issue a written declaration "that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

If that were to happen in Trump's case, Vice President Mike Pence would become acting president until Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in November, assumes office on Jan. 20.

