Schumer calls for Trump to be immediately ousted from office

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer Thursday called for President Trump's immediate removal from office, a day after rioters inspired by Trump overpowered security forces and briefly took over the Capitol.
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer, a New York Democrat who will shortly become leader of the new Senate's Democratic majority, said in the statement. "This president should not hold office one day longer.
“The quickest and most effective way – it can be done today – to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”
In issuing the statement, Schumer became the highest-ranking federal official to call on Trump's removal via the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and the cabinet to vote to issue a written declaration "that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."
If that were to happen in Trump's case, Vice President Mike Pence would become acting president until Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in November, assumes office on Jan. 20.
Never before used to permanently remove a president from office, the 25th Amendment has been the subject of increasing discussions in Washington as Trump continued to insist that he won the election despite a lack of evidence that he had done so. The Washington Post reported Thursday that senior Trump administration officials were holding informal discussions about asking the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.
Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, Thursday called on Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment, saying the nation needs "a sane captain of the ship."
The congressional calls for Trump's removal, while minimal at this point, came on the same day that The Washington Post published an editorial calling for Trump's removal. A day earlier, Jay Timmons, the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, said Trump's removal should be considered.
"The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy," said Timmons, who helms an organization that has traditionally leaned conservative. "Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."
On Facebook on Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz also called for Trump's removal via the 25th amendment.