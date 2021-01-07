WNY's top federal prosecutor says he will charge locals who stormed Capitol

WASHINGTON – Any Western New Yorker who stormed the nation's Capitol Wednesday may soon be met with the full force of the law, Buffalo's top federal prosecutor said Thursday.
James P. Kennedy Jr., whom President Trump appointed to serve as U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York, said in a statement that his office is probing information it received about locally based protesters who traveled to Washington for Wednesday's events and would prosecute any that broke the law.
"We have received a number of leads and tips regarding yesterday’s events at the Capitol Building," Kennedy said. "Working with our law enforcement partners, we are actively investigating the information we have obtained. Should we determine that there is a legal nexus between the crimes committed at the Capitol and our jurisdiction, we will not hesitate to charge those responsible."
Kennedy's statement is significant because two busloads of Trump supporters traveled from Buffalo to Washington for the protests that culminated in the ransacking of parts of the Capitol and a delay in the congressional vote that certified Democrat Joe Biden's victory. Jul Thompson, a longtime far-right activist from Grand Island, told The Buffalo News that she tried climbing a wall to enter the Capitol and that 16 members of the Buffalo contingent were able to do so.
"There were some kids debating whether to go (over), and I said to them 'Get ... up there,' " Thompson said Wednesday.
A day later, several unconfirmed social media posts purported to show photos of Western New Yorkers who participated in the pro-Trump protests that culminated in the riot at the Capitol.
Told on Thursday that Kennedy's office was investigating the Capitol riot, Thompson said: "Hopefully the truth will come out."
If any residents of the 16-county Western District of New York violated the law during the Capitol riot, they may have to face a prosecutor who condemned the melee that took place in the halls of Congress.
"Violence is never an acceptable means of protest," Kennedy said. "We are one nation, and as such, the unity which comes from a shared respect for both the rule of law and one another represents our only hope for lasting solutions to the challenges we face. Escalating hostility and violence diminishes us all."
Kennedy – whose term will end after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20 – was by no means the only outgoing federal prosecutor to criticize the riot and vow to prosecute the rioters.
ABC News reported that at least 12 other U.S. attorneys nationwide said they were on the lookout for pro-Trump protesters who broke the law in Washington on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in the nation's capital, said his office would investigate whether speakers at the pro-Trump rally Wednesday – including Trump – might have incited the riot.
"We are looking at all actors here, and anyone that had a role, if the evidence fits the element of a crime, they're going to be charged," Sherwin said, according to a Washington Post report.
Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement Thursday stressing that his agents were working with their federal, state and local partners to investigate rioters from around the country.
"The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process," Wray said in the statement. "Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy. Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol."
Wray urged anyone with tips, information or videos of illegal activity at the Capitol to report them at fbi.gov/USCapitol.