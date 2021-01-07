WNY's top federal prosecutor says he will charge locals who stormed Capitol

"There were some kids debating whether to go (over), and I said to them 'Get ... up there,' " Thompson said Wednesday.

A day later, several unconfirmed social media posts purported to show photos of Western New Yorkers who participated in the pro-Trump protests that culminated in the riot at the Capitol.

Told on Thursday that Kennedy's office was investigating the Capitol riot, Thompson said: "Hopefully the truth will come out."

If any residents of the 16-county Western District of New York violated the law during the Capitol riot, they may have to face a prosecutor who condemned the melee that took place in the halls of Congress.

"Violence is never an acceptable means of protest," Kennedy said. "We are one nation, and as such, the unity which comes from a shared respect for both the rule of law and one another represents our only hope for lasting solutions to the challenges we face. Escalating hostility and violence diminishes us all."

Kennedy – whose term will end after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20 – was by no means the only outgoing federal prosecutor to criticize the riot and vow to prosecute the rioters.