Schumer on Capitol attack: Jan. 6 'will live in infamy'

Yet as he spoke, mobs moved from the National Mall and the White House to the Capitol. Within hours, they would break down the barricades and storm the building.

"Those who perform these reprehensible acts cannot be called protesters," Schumer said in his impassioned evening speech. "No. These were rioters and insurrectionists, goons and thugs, domestic terrorists. They do not represent America.

"They were a few thousand violent extremists who tried to take over the Capitol building and attack our democracy. They must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, hopefully by this administration, if not, certainly by the next. They should be provided no leniency."

Schumer lauded the Capitol Police for evacuating lawmakers, as well as his leadership colleagues of both parties who agreed to quickly return to the Capitol as a show of American democracy's strength.

But he had exceptionally harsh words for Trump.

"Today's events certainly would not have happened without him," Schumer said. "Now Jan. 6 will go down as one of the darkest days in recent American history: A final warning to our nation about the consequences of a demagogic president, the people who enabled him, the captive media that parrots his lies and the people who followed him as he attempts to push America to the brink of ruin."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.