Reed to vote to certify electors in presidential race; Jacobs nonresponsive

"One individual recommended to me last night on my town hall that we are in a moment of war, that we are in a moment of divisiveness in our country where we are past the point of no return, and our institutions need to be burned down, essentially," Reed said. "And what I would rather say is: I still believe in our institutions, and I still believe in the power of the people. And it's now incumbent upon Republicans – especially the new Republican Party that I believe in – to inspire the hearts and minds of those individuals to stand with us as we go forward to lead this country to better times."

A potential GOP candidate for governor in 2022, Reed used the term "new Republican Party" several times in the conference call, saying he sees the GOP as an "open tent" that reaches out to people in traditionally Democratic strongholds such as metropolitan communities.

Reed's comments put him at odds not only with Trump, but with another Republican House member who is seen as a potential statewide or even national figure: Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents the North Country. She said in a statement Monday that she would vote to challenge the electors from swing states that Biden won.