WASHINGTON – The political pro who brought you Erie County Executive Chris Collins and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is now hard at work trying to make Vivek Ramaswamy president.

Chris Grant, a 42-year-old Clarence native and longtime Republican campaign guru, serves as senior adviser to Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old tech billionaire who has propelled himself from obscurity to the GOP presidential debate stage in just a few months. And so it was that Grant found himself in the spin room in Milwaukee after Wednesday's GOP primary debate along with Mychajliw, who now serves as Ramaswamy's deputy communications director.

A day later, with their candidate basking in news coverage, both Grant and Mychajliw sounded thrilled with the trajectory of a campaign that to many looked like a lark at the start.

During the debate, "who was everybody attacking?" Grant asked. "Who was everybody talking about? They were talking about, you know, Vivek."

"Vivek stole the show," Mychajliw added.

Obviously, Ramaswamy has come a long way since early this year, when Mychajliw told family that he planned to work for the upstart candidate, only to be asked: "Is he running for president of his homeowner's association?"

At the time, Ramaswamy – a Harvard University and Yale Law School graduate who became a biotech billionaire in Ohio – was at 0% in most polls. But then he hit the campaign trail with a young man's energy and what he calls an "America First 2.0 agenda," and his numbers started rising. The latest RealClearPolitics polling average now shows him in third place behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 7.2% of the vote, which is as much as former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have combined.

And those numbers were tallied before Ramaswamy and his opponents made him the center of attention in Wednesday's debate.

"As the most Trump-like candidate, he seemed to suck up the oxygen onstage," NBC's Chuck Todd said afterwards.

"He looked more like Trump’s heir than DeSantis did," wrote David French, a never-Trumper who writes a column for the New York Times.

"Vivek Ramaswamy won the online attention contest in the GOP debate," the Washington Post reported.

Ramaswamy won Grant's attention back in early February when a good friend of Grant's, Ramaswamy's campaign manager Ben Yoho, asked him to join the campaign. Grant's company, Big Dog Strategies, has worked on dozens of Republican campaigns and, according to Grant, got inquiries about working for several other GOP presidential hopefuls. But Grant chose to work for Ramaswamy.

"The thing that got me was, Vivek was different; he had a different vision," Grant said. "I'm always attracted to the outsiders, the guys who aren't career politicians. I've worked for a lot of them in my life and I think that fundamentally is what the country needs."

Grant then brought Mychajliw, 49, on board to work on communications after Ramaswamy said he needed "a bulldog" for the job.

"Vivek is a natural who connects with people, and they love his message of being a business owner and political outsider who is going to shake up the establishment," Mychajliw said. "Stop me if you've heard that before. If you heard it in 2016, it's a very similar message in 2024. It's just a different candidate."

Of course, at this point it looks like Republicans don't want a different candidate. Trump leads the RealClearPolitics polling average by 41 points over DeSantis and 48 points over Ramaswamy. So why did Grant and Mychajliw chose America First 2.0 over the original?

"I agree with Vivek: Trump was the best president of my lifetime," Grant said. "But I think this is an opportunity to look to the future. ... One of the things that Vivek says that really registered with me was that this is taking the America First 2.0 agenda to the next level, and he's got fresh legs to do it. And I thought that was very compelling."

Mychajliw said his decision to work for Ramaswamy "is certainly not a knock in any way, shape or form against President Trump or any other candidate. But Vivek Ramaswamy is like lightning in a bottle, very similar to what Donald Trump was in 2016. That was one of the big attractions to work for him."

Ramaswamy's agenda is similar to Trump's but with some new wrinkles. Whereas Trump criticizes sending U.S. aid to Ukraine, Ramaswamy wants to end it. Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age to 25 unless people pass a civics test or serve in the military. And he wants to eliminate the FBI and several other federal agencies while cutting federal employment by 75%.

Those ideas prompted some harsh criticism on the debate stage.

“You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows," Haley told Ramaswamy.

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Ramaswamy has also drawn criticism for raising doubts about the government investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. And more recently, he drew fire for posting of a video of himself playing tennis and labeling it as "debate prep" when the Washington Post obtained a photo that appeared to show him preparing for the debate at a podium, with Mychajliw nearby.

But Grant and Mychajliw dismissed such issues and said voters will do the same, focusing instead on the charismatic young newcomer that many saw for the first time in Wednesday's debate.

Mixing his metaphors, Mychajliw said: "This is a marathon, not a sprint, but Vivek hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning."

Grant was similarly encouraged.

"We have a chance to make history," he said. "I think we're at least on the path to do that, but we've got a long way to go."

