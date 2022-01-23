New Mexico tax law unintentionally cuts into city revenues

“The intent of the legislation was to be sure that the Amazons of the world were remitting taxes to the local communities in which they were delivering goods,” Cobb said during a recent commission meeting. “They didn’t realize that a community like ours, that is so service driven, it had a negative impact."

Hobbs has hired lobbyists to help push for an amendment during the legislative session.

Hobbs Commissioner Chris Mills said the initial legislation should have gone through a more thorough vetting process by residents and communities around the state.

"But that isn’t the way that we do things here in New Mexico. We ram it through in the middle of the night, we do everything that we can to get the little wording in there with no care or concern of what it does to the people,” Mills said.