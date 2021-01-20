Live coverage: Hochul recalls a private dinner Biden held for her and her family

Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski is at the Capitol for the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden. He will provide updates on the scene throughout the day.

10:55 a.m. WASHINGTON – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo won't be at today's inauguration, but she has fond memories of the man being sworn in as president.

When Hochul won a special election for a seat in Congress in 2011, Biden's office called her to set up a private dinner at the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory. And the event turned out to be a much more intimate and extended affair than Hochul had expected.

Hochul expected the event to include her and other members of Congress, only to discover when she got there that it would just be her and her guests – her parents and two children – and the vice president. Biden greeted them at their car, and so began a three-hour dinner filled with conversation both political and personal.

"He made it very informal and very comfortable," Hochul recalled.

She said Biden inquired about how she managed to win her seat in a heavily Republican district, and seemed particularly charmed by her parents.