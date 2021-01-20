Jerry Zremski at the Capitol: Hochul's mom gets a call and why Higgins isn't at the Capitol

Hochul expected the event to include her and other members of Congress, only to discover when she got there that it would just be her and her guests – her parents and two children – and the vice president. Biden greeted them at their car, and so began a three-hour dinner filled with conversation both political and personal.

"He made it very informal and very comfortable," Hochul recalled.

She said Biden inquired about how she managed to win her seat in a heavily Republican district, and seemed particularly charmed by her parents.

Hochul went on to lose her 2012 re-election bid, and afterward she saw Biden again at a White House Christmas party. He consoled her on her loss and said it was a shame – and then, surprisingly, asked Hochul for the cell number of her mother, Pat Courtney.

About a month later, Courtney's cell rang. It was Biden.

"I just wanted to tell you what a tragedy it is that we don't have your daughter in Congress anymore," Biden said, according to Hochul's third-hand account of the call. "She's such a wonderful public servant, and you must have been such wonderful parents."