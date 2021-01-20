Jerry Zremski at the Capitol: Hochul's mom gets a call and why Higgins isn't at the Capitol

Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski is at the Capitol for the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden. He will provide updates on the scene throughout the day.
11:50 a.m.: WASHINGTON – History just happened here, as Kamala D. Harris was sworn in as the first woman to serve as the nation’s vice president.
Harris, a former senator from California, is also the first African-American and first Asian-American to hold the post.
Harris took the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
And while she resigned her Senate seat earlier this week, it will be as if she never left. Harris will often cast the deciding vote in the Senate, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.
Inauguration Day is also a big day for Schumer
11:15 a.m. Today is a big day for New York's senior senator, too.
Sometime this afternoon, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will be sworn in as Georgia's new U.S. senators. And soon afterwards, Charles E. Schumer of New York is expected to be elected leader of the Senate's new Democratic majority.
Given that the new Senate will be split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, is expected to cast a tie-breaking vote to make Schumer the first New Yorker to lead the Senate.
And while he's not taken charge yet, he's already taken charge of the Senate agenda, announcing Tuesday that a wide-ranging ethics and election integrity measure will be the first bill to be introduced once Democrats take control.
That's just part of a daunting Senate agenda.
"Over the next several weeks, the Senate must accomplish three essential items: a second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the confirmation of President Biden’s cabinet and other key officials, and legislation to provide much needed, almost desperately needed, Covid relief," Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday.
But all that would have to wait for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Harris. That being the case,, when Schumer arrived at the inauguration, he was introduced only as the "Democratic leader," not the majority leader.
Hochul recalls a private dinner Biden held for her and her family
10:55 a.m. WASHINGTON – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo won't be at today's inauguration, but she has fond memories of the man being sworn in as president.
When Hochul won a special election for a seat in Congress in 2011, Biden's office called her to set up a private dinner at the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory. And the event turned out to be a much more intimate and extended affair than Hochul had expected.
Hochul expected the event to include her and other members of Congress, only to discover when she got there that it would just be her and her guests – her parents and two children – and the vice president. Biden greeted them at their car, and so began a three-hour dinner filled with conversation both political and personal.
"He made it very informal and very comfortable," Hochul recalled.
Support Local Journalism
She said Biden inquired about how she managed to win her seat in a heavily Republican district, and seemed particularly charmed by her parents.
Hochul went on to lose her 2012 re-election bid, and afterward she saw Biden again at a White House Christmas party. He consoled her on her loss and said it was a shame – and then, surprisingly, asked Hochul for the cell number of her mother, Pat Courtney.
About a month later, Courtney's cell rang. It was Biden.
"I just wanted to tell you what a tragedy it is that we don't have your daughter in Congress anymore," Biden said, according to Hochul's third-hand account of the call. "She's such a wonderful public servant, and you must have been such wonderful parents."
Biden is famous for making those sorts of personal calls, and to hear Hochul tell it, that says a lot about the kind of person he is and the kind of president he will be.
"He was so empathetic," she recalled. "It was just incredible."
Higgins to view inauguration virtually
10:30 a.m. WASHINGTON – Hundreds of federal lawmakers – including Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park and Tom Reed of Corning – will be at the Capitol today for the inauguration – but Buffalo's Democratic congressman won't be there.
“We welcome with great optimism the Inauguration of Joe Biden as our 46th President and the historic swearing-in of Kamala Harris as our Vice President," Rep. Brian Higgins said in a statement. "I attended the Inauguration ceremonies of both President Obama and President Trump. Health and safety considerations this year have changed the inauguration from a widely attended public event to a primarily remote ceremony. Following careful consideration I have decided to view the inauguration like most Americans – virtually. January 20th marks an awaited day of transition. It is a new day with new leadership in America and I am eager to begin the urgent work before us in the weeks ahead.”
For his part, Reed voiced no concerns about attending the inauguration, which takes place only two weeks after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump trashed it in the twisted hope that somehow doing so would win him a second term.
Noting that he had full faith that the 25,000 National Guard troops on hand for the event, Reed told reporters: "There are legitimate concerns, but I am confident that we will have a safe, secure inauguration."
An Inauguration Day unlike any that came before
10:05 a.m. WASHINGTON – It's a partly cloudy and wickedly windy day at the nation's Capitol as a strangely small crowd of about 1,000 gathers for the noontime inauguration of Joseph R. Biden of Delaware as the nation's 46th president.
Biden will become commander-in-chief of a pandemic-wracked and tense nation, and signs of that sad fact can be seen everywhere here at the Capitol's West Front. The thousand seats are spaced six feet apart, and to get to them, attendees had to pass a Covid-19 test and wind their way though a series of checkpoints staffed by National Guard troops and Capitol Police.
Two weeks ago today, angry supporters of the outgoing president, Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol and ransacked it. But now the nation's political leadership will gather for yet another peaceful transition of the sort the nation has enjoyed for more than two centuries.
Trump left the White House this morning. Falsely insisting that he really won, Trump will be the first outgoing president to refuse to attend his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869.
But there is no sign of Trump at the Capitol here this morning. People who arrive early can watch video snippets of past inaugurations, along with comments from politicians such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell will become minority leader this afternoon after two new Democratic senators from Georgia are sworn in, but in his recorded comments, McConnell seemed mostly focused on Biden's ascent rather than his own descent.
McConnell lauded the tradition of a peaceful transition of power, never mentioning the outgoing president who tried to disrupt it.