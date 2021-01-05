Bucking President Trump, Tom Reed says he will vote to certify electors in presidential race

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed on Tuesday said he plans to vote this week to certify presidential electors in states that cemented Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory, thereby bucking President Trump's wishes that Congress upend the election results based on his false claims of election fraud.
In a statement and then in a conference call with reporters, Reed – who served as honorary chairman of Trump's New York reelection campaign – stressed that he believes Congress doesn't have the power to overturn the election.
"It is clear to me that the U.S. Constitution calls upon our elections for president to be done at the state level, and that if there are issues of fraud, if there are issues of whether or not those elections are carried out lawfully, they are to be adjudicated at the state level," Reed, a Republican from Corning, said. "No state legislature has asked us to intervene in Congress in this process, and that being said, I will not be objecting to the state electors tomorrow, based upon my commitment to the U.S. Constitution."
At the same time, Reed stressed that he knows that many of his fellow Republicans feel that Biden's election was illegitimate, even though Trump has not been able to prove that in dozens of court cases that he lost in the states that swung the election to the Democrat.
"I want to make it very clear that I hear the voices of the millions of folks that do believe that this election has been stolen from them, that they believe that President Trump won this election," Reed said. "And what I will do with them is to recognize their frustration, recognize their belief. And I would extend to them a hand to say what we should do, from this day forward, is ... make sure that there is no integrity issue with our election process."
Reed's decision to vote to uphold the presidential election results comes as no surprise, given that he recognized Biden as the election winner shortly after the news networks did on Nov. 7.
Nevertheless, it puts Reed – the Republican co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus – on the opposite side of the president he endorsed twice, as well as the opposite side of where many Republicans stand in the Southern Tier district that Reed serves.
Reed heard how strongly some Republicans feel about the election results in a virtual town hall he held Monday night.
"One individual recommended to me last night on my town hall that we are in a moment of war, that we are in a moment of divisiveness in our country where we are past the point of no return, and our institutions need to be burned down, essentially," Reed said. "And what I would rather say is: I still believe in our institutions, and I still believe in the power of the people. And it's now incumbent upon Republicans – especially the new Republican Party that I believe in – to inspire the hearts and minds of those individuals to stand with us as we go forward to lead this country to better times."
A potential GOP candidate for governor in 2022, Reed used the term "new Republican Party" several times in the conference call, saying he sees the GOP as an "open tent" that reaches out to people in traditionally Democratic strongholds such as metropolitan communities.
Reed's comments put him at odds not only with Trump, but with another Republican House member who is seen as a potential statewide or even national figure: Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents the North Country. She said in a statement Monday that she would vote to challenge the electors from swing states that Biden won.
"I am acting to protect our democratic process," Stefanik said. "Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution makes clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the presidential election. I believe those questions exist. Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security."
While Trump has made similar claims on Twitter and in public appearances since his defeat, his legal team has offered no evidence of widespread election fraud that has stood up in court.
Both the House and Senate are scheduled to consider the certification of the states' presidential election results starting Wednesday. Usually a pro forma affair, this year's certification votes are expected to go deep into the night and probably into Thursday, given that the results have to be certified on a state-by-state basis.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, a Republican from Orchard Park, has not yet made clear how he will vote on whether to certify the swing-state presidential electors. His press secretary, Christian Chase, did not immediately return a phone call from The Buffalo News seeking an interview with Jacobs.
But last month, Jacobs refused to join GOP lawmakers who backed a Texas lawsuit -- which quickly failed in court -- that aimed to overturn the presidential election results.
"I believe strongly in federalism and states rights," Jacobs said at the time. "And I just felt that this lawsuit from the state of Texas really contradicted that principle of federalism and states rights by a state trying to use the Supreme Court to police another state's election process – and elections have always been the domain of the states. So that's why I declined to sign on to it."