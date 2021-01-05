Bucking President Trump, Tom Reed says he will vote to certify electors in presidential race

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed on Tuesday said he plans to vote this week to certify presidential electors in states that cemented Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory, thereby bucking President Trump's wishes that Congress upend the election results based on his false claims of election fraud.

In a statement and then in a conference call with reporters, Reed – who served as honorary chairman of Trump's New York reelection campaign – stressed that he believes Congress doesn't have the power to overturn the election.

"It is clear to me that the U.S. Constitution calls upon our elections for president to be done at the state level, and that if there are issues of fraud, if there are issues of whether or not those elections are carried out lawfully, they are to be adjudicated at the state level," Reed, a Republican from Corning, said. "No state legislature has asked us to intervene in Congress in this process, and that being said, I will not be objecting to the state electors tomorrow, based upon my commitment to the U.S. Constitution."

At the same time, Reed stressed that he knows that many of his fellow Republicans feel that Biden's election was illegitimate, even though Trump has not been able to prove that in dozens of court cases that he lost in the states that swung the election to the Democrat.