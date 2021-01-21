As majority leader, Schumer breaks ground – and faces obstacles

WASHINGTON – While the nation focused on the inauguration of a new president and a groundbreaking new vice president, Sen. Charles E. Schumer was breaking some ground of his own.
After Joe Biden was sworn in as president and Kamala Harris became the first woman and the first person of color to be vice president, Schumer Wednesday became the first Senate majority leader from New York and the first Jewish lawmaker to ascend to the top leadership post of either chamber.
But a day later, Schumer returned to the back-and-forth legislative grind, of which there is likely to be a great deal in a Senate that's split 50-50 between Schumer's Democrats and Republicans led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
So far, Schumer and McConnell can't even agree on how to conduct that daily grind. They're still trying to determine how much power Schumer and his fellow Democrats have on Senate committees – and how much power it may have to try to enact a broad-reaching agenda that includes everything from coronavirus stimulus legislation to voting reform.
First, though, Schumer focused on the firsts he represents.
Speaking to the Senate for the initial time as majority leader on Wednesday, Schumer said the Senate "will turn to Democratic control under the first New York-born majority leader in American history, a kid from Brooklyn, the son of an exterminator and a housewife descendent of victims of the Holocaust."
Calling his new role "an awesome responsibility," Schumer added: "And as the majority changes in the Senate, the Senate will do business differently. The Senate will address the challenges our country faces head on and without delay – not with timid solutions, but with boldness and with courage."
Whether the Senate can really do that, though, depends in part on McConnell, and on the power-sharing agreement they are trying to hammer out.
In charge of a majority because the Constitution calls on the vice president to break tie votes in the Senate, Schumer wants to essentially duplicate a power-sharing agreement used two decades ago, the last time the Senate was evenly split between the parties. That deal gave each side equal representation on committees, but allowed the majority to move legislation to the Senate floor even if a committee split along partisan lines on it.
McConnell wants to add a provision to that deal: one that would guarantee that the Senate maintain the filibuster rule that essentially requires a supermajority of 60 senators to pass any major bill.
“I’ve been heartened to hear my colleague say he wants the same rules from the 2000s to apply today because certainly 20 years ago, there was no talk of tearing down long-standing minority rights on legislation," McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday.
Schumer later said, though, that Democrats like that 20-year-old agreement the way it is.
Support Local Journalism
"Our caucus is strongly opposed to any extraneous provisions," he said.
That's because many Democrats, including Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand of New York, want to preserve the option of eliminating the filibuster if Senate Republicans use it to block major legislation.
Saying she personally favors eliminating the filibuster, Gillibrand said its future may depend on how Republicans use it early in the new Congress.
"Maybe in this sharing agreement, we can have a period of time to see if they're willing to negotiate in good faith and willing to not hold up common-sense things and not have lots of party-line votes," she said. "If that's possible, then maybe we can govern with the filibuster, but if they start jamming us on basic things like Covid relief, then that may change Senator Schumer's view."
The problem is, so far Senate Republicans have shown no interest in Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan.
“We just passed a program with over $900 billion in it,” Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, one of the Senate's most moderate Republicans, told The Wall Street Journal. “I’m not looking for a new program in the immediate future.”
Other ambitious Democratic plans – such as a far-reaching voting reform and congressional ethics bill that was the first to be introduced in the Schumer-led Senate – seem to be under even more threat of dying at the hands of a Republican filibuster.
Schumer introduced that bill, called the "We the People Act," on Tuesday. It would force states to enact automatic voter registration, bar them from curbing mail-in voting, crack down on foreign influence in campaigns and create public financing for House races. The bill also would bar lawmakers from serving as board members of public companies – a reform tied to the insider trading scandal that culminated in former Rep. Chris Collins' guilty plea in 2019.
Introducing that bill on the Senate floor, Schumer called it "a package of long overdue reforms to protect our democracy, after it has been so attacked for four years, and guarantee every American’s right to vote.
But when the Democratic House passed an almost identical measure two years ago, McConnell, then the Republican majority leader, refused to even bring it up in the Senate – signaling that Republicans would likely try to block it with a filibuster now.
"I don’t see anything in here salvageable,” McConnell told reporters after the House passed that bill. “What it really is is a bill designed to make it more likely Democrats win more often.”
Faced with that likelihood of intransigence from Republicans, Schumer nonetheless asked his Republicans to cooperate as the Senate tackles Biden's broad agenda.
"To my Republican colleagues, when and where we can, the Democratic majority will strive to make this important work bipartisan," he said Wednesday. "The Senate works best when we work together."