As majority leader, Schumer breaks ground – and faces obstacles

Schumer later said, though, that Democrats like that 20-year-old agreement the way it is.

"Our caucus is strongly opposed to any extraneous provisions," he said.

That's because many Democrats, including Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand of New York, want to preserve the option of eliminating the filibuster if Senate Republicans use it to block major legislation.

Saying she personally favors eliminating the filibuster, Gillibrand said its future may depend on how Republicans use it early in the new Congress.

"Maybe in this sharing agreement, we can have a period of time to see if they're willing to negotiate in good faith and willing to not hold up common-sense things and not have lots of party-line votes," she said. "If that's possible, then maybe we can govern with the filibuster, but if they start jamming us on basic things like Covid relief, then that may change Senator Schumer's view."

The problem is, so far Senate Republicans have shown no interest in Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan.

“We just passed a program with over $900 billion in it,” Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, one of the Senate's most moderate Republicans, told The Wall Street Journal. “I’m not looking for a new program in the immediate future.”