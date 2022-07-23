Ortt demands legislative session on bail laws after Rochester cop killed, Zeldin assaulted

The fatal shooting of a police officer and attempted assault of Rep. Lee Zeldin in separate incidents in Rochester have heightened state Republican officials' cries for more stringent state bail laws – tougher than those "retooled" by Gov. Kathy Hochul in this year's state budget – as well as measures to reduce violence in Rochester and upstate New York.

Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, led a news conference in Rochester Saturday to blast bail reform that allowed for the release of the congressman's suspected attacker on his own recognizance. Second-degree attempted assault in New York State is a nonviolent felony, for which prosecutors could have requested the defendant be held on bail until 2019 state bail reform laws barred judges from setting bail for such an offense.

Ortt doubled down Saturday on his Friday demand for Gov. Kathy Hochul to hold a special legislative session on bail law and gun violence, a request the minority leader said should be heeded because a special session was held just weeks ago to pass new laws to limit the carrying of concealed weapons following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a century old state law.

"If we don't go back and fix bail ... I don't know what other data point they would need," said Ortt, referring to evidence required for a special session. "More cops shot? More deaths?"

Messages to Ortt's office requesting comment on the link between bail laws and gun violence, as well as how bail laws were related to the police slaying, were not returned.

Studies in the last year by The Buffalo News and the Albany Times-Union have shown that less than 3% of people charged with nonviolent felonies or misdemeanors and released until trial have been charged with committing violent felonies while released.

Ortt cited toughening bail law as a necessary change to curb rising gun violence and increase public safety. He held a moment of silence in memory of Rochester Police Department Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was killed in a reported ambush Thursday that also wounded his partner, Sino Seng. Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, Mass., has been charged with second-degree murder among other charges and is being held in Monroe County Jail, according to a Democrat & Chronicle report Friday.

Zeldin, who will challenge the incumbent Hochul for governor in the November election, made repealing cashless bail a key point of his gubernatorial primary campaign and reiterated his point at a rally Friday, according to CNN.

David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, the man accused of attempting to assault Zeldin on Thursday with a keychain that had two sharp protruding points, was arrested Saturday afternoon on a separate federal charge of assault. He is being held in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled Wednesday. Federal prosecutors are seeking to have him detained until his trial, citing a flight risk and danger to the community.

The 2019 bail reform laws passed by the State Legislature have been a contentious topic, and their contribution to state and national increases in gun violence has been debated by both major political parties. State Republican leaders such as Chairman Nick Langworthy, Rep. Claudia Tenney and Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay have echoed Zeldin, correlating bail reform laws with rising gun violence.

State Democratic leaders such as Hochul and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes have previously praised the impact of state bail reform, which sought to limit pretrial incarceration for people who've been accused but not convicted of nonviolent crimes, such as drug charges.

As part of her state budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul rankled members of her own party by tightening the 2019 bail reform law, The Buffalo News reported April 8. The most significant adjustment was that judges would for the first time in state history be able to consider "the dangerousness" a defendant posed in determining whether to release the suspect on monetary bail or with conditions following misdemeanor or nonviolent felony charges.

As bail debate persists, data shows few rearrested in Buffalo for violent felonies The News analyzed data from the state Office of Court Administration for 11,672 Buffalo City Court cases from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, the first 18 months the new bail rules were in effect. It's the most recent data available.

The Buffalo News and the Albany Times-Union each used state data to determine, since the bail reform law went into effect Jan. 1, 2020, the rate at which defendants charged and released for nonviolent felonies and misdemeanors were later arrested again on violent felony charges. Both studies – with The News' study focusing on Buffalo City Court cases and the Times-Union on the state as a whole – found that roughly 2% of those charged and released were rearrested for violent felonies, and 1% were charged with violent felonies involving guns.

City & State New York, a media site devoted to state politics, explained in January how opponents and supporters of bail reform law could both use their delivery of statistics to their advantage. Supporters of bail reform had emphasized the percentage of re-arrest violent felonies – less than 4% by their count – while opponents have pointed to the total number of nonviolent felonies, reported as 3,400, City & State reported.