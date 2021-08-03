 Skip to main content
Biden: Cuomo should resign in wake of sexual harassment report
breaking

ALBANY – President Biden on Tuesday called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign in the wake of today's explosive report by the state attorney general that he sexually harassed 11 female state employees.

"I think he should resign," Biden said at the White House after giving a Covid-19 update.

The blow against Cuomo comes from a Democrat who has known Cuomo for years and has appeared at events in public praising the New York governor.

It cements an image of a Democratic Party at home and nationally abandoning the embattled governor. It came shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – whose relationship with the Cuomo family goes back to the early days of Mario Cuomo's time as governor – also called on the New York governor to resign.

