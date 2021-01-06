Analysis: Democratic votes in Georgia boost stimulus plans, Schumer – and a key West Virginia senator

In a statement Wednesday morning, Schumer seemed giddy about that likelihood.

"It feels like a brand new day," he said. "As majority leader, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner who is ready, willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver help and bold change to the American people."

It's difficult to overstate the implications of Schumer's new role for both the state and the nation. His ascension will guarantee that the Senate takes up state and local aid and other New York priorities, and possibly the restoration of full state and local tax deduction, which the Republican Congress trimmed in its 2017 tax overhaul. Moreover, it means that Biden's cabinet and judicial nominees will have a far easier path to confirmation, as will many key parts of his agenda.

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand weighed in on the implications of it all in a conference call with reporters Tuesday as voters in Georgia were going to the polls.

"We are so eager to see Sen. Schumer as the majority leader so that we can actually get votes on bills that are bipartisan and meaningful," she said.