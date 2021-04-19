Movie theater capacity to increase to 33%; museums, zoos to increase to 50%

"You want to reconnect with that waterfront and we're doing that in Buffalo and Rochester and in Albany," Cuomo said.

He said state officials have defined and prioritized the state's goals.

"We have two goals, two priorities, both important. First, keep the Covid rate down, vaccinate New Yorkers. We work at that 24 hours a day," Cuomo said.

"Second, spring is here, we're reopening. We're not just building back New York, we're building it back better than ever before. After you've gone through a trauma in life, whether it's a natural disaster or whatever, that's a moment to learn and to grow and to improve. That's what we did post-9/11, that's what we did post-Hurricane Sandy, that's what we're going to do post-Covid," the governor added.

Cuomo said Monday that the state's overall Covid-19 positivity rate is 2.9, and that statewide, there were 44 new deaths, which he described as relatively good news, even though, he said, one death from Covid-19 is one too many.

As for Covid-19 hospitalizations, Cuomo said there were 3,700 across the state, with 836 people in intensive care units. Cuomo said there were 521 intubations among Coivd-19 patients across the state.

He described all of those numbers as good news.