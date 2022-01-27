Metro Bus to cut service in face of labor shortage

"In December, we experienced some of the most challenging operations in the history of Metro," George told authority commissioners Thursday. "Our reliability, and our commitment made to the community that we will show up when we said we would be there, has been challenged."

Affected express service includes these eight of the system's 12 express routes and their inbound origins: #60 – Niagara Falls, #61 – Tonawanda, #64 – Lockport, #66 – Williamsville, #67 – Cleveland Hill, #69 – Lancaster, #74 – Hamburg and #81 - East Side. The NFTA said #77 is listed as an express, but provides all day service and remains. The #70 - East Aurora, #72 - Orchard Park and #76 - Lakeshore will be reduced to just one trip in each direction.

Tederous added that service on the affected routes will remain, but not as express trips with only a few suburban stops before reaching downtown destinations.

Service on paratransit routes and Metro Rail will not be affected, Tederous said, adding that daytime service Monday through Friday will also mostly remain the same. But if the interval between bus arrivals at night on some routes was 30 minutes, she said as an example because times differ throughout the system, they will increase under the new schedule.

