Metro Bus to cut service in face of labor shortage

You may have to wait a bit longer at that cold bus stop on nights and weekends.
And your express trip aboard Metro Bus from the suburbs to downtown may be eliminated.
"No one wants to go into a dark and dingy station," said Kimberley A. Minkel, executive director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. "They need to be warm and inviting, but they need to be functional as well."
But the labor crunch crippling much of the nation's business is now also affecting your daily commute as the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority grapples with a severe shortage of operators and other positions, forcing a temporary reduction in some local service.
"It's part of the whole nationwide labor shortage," NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said. "Attracting drivers right now is tough and very challenging."
As a result, authority officials said Thursday they will begin reducing some service on Feb. 13, temporarily eliminating eight express routes and increasing intervals between buses after 7 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. Thomas George, the NFTA's director of surface transportation, said the driver contingent is down 61 people from normal levels, along with a shortage of 57 mechanics, 24 maintenance people and 18 staffers in administration and management.
Obstacles presented by operators sick with Covid-19, family members affected by the virus and the resulting issues of child care, he said, all combined to force the service reduction.
"In December, we experienced some of the most challenging operations in the history of Metro," George told authority commissioners Thursday. "Our reliability, and our commitment made to the community that we will show up when we said we would be there, has been challenged."
Affected express service includes these eight of the system's 12 express routes and their inbound origins: #60 – Niagara Falls, #61 – Tonawanda, #64 – Lockport, #66 – Williamsville, #67 – Cleveland Hill, #69 – Lancaster, #74 – Hamburg and #81 - East Side. The NFTA said #77 is listed as an express, but provides all day service and remains. The #70 - East Aurora, #72 - Orchard Park and #76 - Lakeshore will be reduced to just one trip in each direction.
Tederous added that service on the affected routes will remain, but not as express trips with only a few suburban stops before reaching downtown destinations.
Service on paratransit routes and Metro Rail will not be affected, Tederous said, adding that daytime service Monday through Friday will also mostly remain the same. But if the interval between bus arrivals at night on some routes was 30 minutes, she said as an example because times differ throughout the system, they will increase under the new schedule.
Though significant, Tederous noted that the service reductions in Erie and Niagara counties could have been worse. Officials considered eliminating evening or Sunday routes, but remained cognizant of the dependence of so many service workers – especially in health care – on public transportation. In Detroit, she noted, dozens of routes were reduced in frequency, segmented or eliminated. Similar cutbacks have occurred in Southern California – all because of the labor crunch.
"We looked at a number of different options and focused on what would cause the least amount of impact on our customer base," George added. "This is the solution we came up with."
The NFTA says the labor shortage persists despite myriad efforts to recruit new drivers, with much of the problem stemming after the arrival of Covid-19. George said authority officials regularly visit high schools and technical schools, hold job fairs and even hang "Metro is Hiring" banners outside its facilities.
"The staff has been wholly focused on this for the better part of six months, and, unfortunately, it just gets worse and worse," George said.
"It's a great place to work and it's really a rewarding job," he added.
But Jeff Richardson, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1342, said Metro Bus fails to attract applicants when prospective drivers can make much more in comparable private sector jobs. He estimated vacancies across Metro Bus and Rail at about 150.
"We can't get people to come in the door for $16 an hour and then have to work five years for the top wage of $26," he said. "This used to be a career, but people don't stay here."
Richardson noted the nine years his union went without a raise, the requirement to work nights, weekends and holidays and the responsibility of driving a huge vehicle filled with "precious cargo."
"If they don't fix this problem right now, it will just keep spiraling downhill," he said, adding that he fears ridership will plummet even more than in recent years if customers face longer waits between bus arrivals.
Even before the onset of Covid-19, NFTA routes were experiencing significant ridership decreases in a reflection of similar trends in transit systems across the nation. Ridership now averages about 40,000 people throughout the system, Tederous said, compared to 72,000 in 2019 before Covid-19.
Authority officials have not indicated how long they expect the new schedules to last, except to note they are "temporary."