Metro bus cutbacks hit riders dependent on express lines

"This is not a new issue," she said. "It's just that the severity has increased, and Covid hasn't helped. We're hopeful it will be for just a few months and we can return as soon as possible."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+3 Even without new infrastructure dollars, NFTA remains bullish on Metro Rail extension The wait continues for Western New York commuters anticipating the proposed extension of Metro Rail to Amherst, even as the nation's new $1.2 trillion infrastructure package finances New York City megaprojects.

Indeed, national experts on public transit say the problem affects just about every system in the country. Pamela Boswell, vice president of workforce development and education services for the American Public Transportation Association, labels the situation an "unprecedented challenge." Other agencies have laid off workers or cut regular service, she said, and transit jobs usually viewed as well paying with good benefits now go unfilled.

As a result, Boswell said transit agencies are shuffling work assignments, conducting job fairs, visiting high schools and technical colleges and offering incentives such as signing bonuses to attract workers. Her organization has also reached out to its membership by pointing out best practices in hiring and sharing experiences of its member agencies.

But she is also realistic about what lies ahead.

"I'd like to be optimistic and hope the agencies will address this workforce shortage, but it will be a challenge," Boswell said. "We're confident that, at some point, things will get better."