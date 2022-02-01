Metro bus cutbacks hit riders dependent on express lines

Fumes from Metro buses idling at Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence were billowing into thick clouds of vapor Monday morning as temperatures dipped into single digits.
And aboard the No. 66 Express, passengers headed for downtown were fuming, too. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will eliminate their quick and reliable trip to downtown on Feb. 13, and none were happy about the plan. Those riding the No. 66 on Monday were frustrated and unsure of their commuting futures after the NFTA announced last week that its continuing inability to recruit drivers led to a "temporary" suspension of the service.
Authority officials said Thursday they will begin reducing some service on Feb. 13, temporarily eliminating eight express routes and increasing intervals between buses after 7 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.
"I think it's terrible ... and such an inconvenience," said Jacqueline Bald, who was en route to her job in the Rath County Office Building and has used the express service for 20 years. "Buffalo is trying to rebuild, and they want people to come into the city. This is not the way to do it."
Just a few seats behind her, Carolyn Kiener of Williamsville was headed to her job at a downtown law firm, depending Monday on the express service just as she has for the last 13 years. Replacement service will involve transferring to Metro Rail at the University Station, and she never feels safe on the subway.
Kiener said she has always avoided local service on No. 48 and Metro Rail because she could take the No. 66.
"No one wants to go into a dark and dingy station," said Kimberley A. Minkel, executive director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. "They need to be warm and inviting, but they need to be functional as well."
"When I do drive, it costs $15 a day to park," Kiener said.
The many commuters depending on Metro's express bus service are reacting in a similar manner this week after news that not only No. 66, but seven other express routes will be eliminated, while intervals will increase between buses after 7 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. Their alternatives, riders said, now lie in slower local buses and the subway.
Thomas George, the NFTA's director of surface transportation, said the driver contingent is down 61 people from normal levels, along with a shortage of 57 mechanics, 24 maintenance people and 18 staffers in administration and management.
"In December, we experienced some of the most challenging operations in the history of Metro," George said last week. "Our reliability, and our commitment made to the community that we will show up when we said we would be there, has been challenged."
NFTA officials note the cutbacks stem not from lack of ridership or government funding, but from a nationwide labor shortage afflicting many sectors of the economy. Authority spokeswoman Helen Tederous said Monday that even before ridership plummeted in the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFTA and transit agencies everywhere were stymied by the lack of applicants for a range of positions.
"This is not a new issue," she said. "It's just that the severity has increased, and Covid hasn't helped. We're hopeful it will be for just a few months and we can return as soon as possible."
Support Local Journalism
The wait continues for Western New York commuters anticipating the proposed extension of Metro Rail to Amherst, even as the nation's new $1.2 trillion infrastructure package finances New York City megaprojects.
Indeed, national experts on public transit say the problem affects just about every system in the country. Pamela Boswell, vice president of workforce development and education services for the American Public Transportation Association, labels the situation an "unprecedented challenge." Other agencies have laid off workers or cut regular service, she said, and transit jobs usually viewed as well paying with good benefits now go unfilled.
As a result, Boswell said transit agencies are shuffling work assignments, conducting job fairs, visiting high schools and technical colleges and offering incentives such as signing bonuses to attract workers. Her organization has also reached out to its membership by pointing out best practices in hiring and sharing experiences of its member agencies.
But she is also realistic about what lies ahead.
"I'd like to be optimistic and hope the agencies will address this workforce shortage, but it will be a challenge," Boswell said. "We're confident that, at some point, things will get better."
Locally, Buffalo Niagara Partnership President Dottie Gallagher said a strong public transportation network looms as an important selling point for any business organization. Transit cuts hit particularly hard, she said, for second and third shift workers who have no other means of transportation. But she also thinks the NFTA is handling the situation the best it can.
Metro Bus is about to ask its riders a critical question: Would you give up several little-used stops on your route if it made the ride shorter?
"The question is: could they have made more drastic cuts?" she said. "I hate to be critical. What else were they going to do?"
Union officials continue to insist that more competitive wages and benefits are needed, and express fears that the new cuts will inflict lasting damage on the system.
"We'll lose that ridership and never get it back," said Jeff Richardson, president of Local 1342, Amalgamated Transit Union.
Tederous said the NFTA remains optimistic it will eventually attract operators and other staffers through its proactive recruiting, noting officials have already fielded increased employment inquiries since last week's announcement. She has also pointed to more drastic service adjustments previously considered by the authority, such as ending Sunday or night service.
Officials looked at curtailing the express routes as the best option for the moment, she said.
"We want to increase public transportation and not suppress it," Tederous added, "especially with so many plans for the future that make this an exciting time for us."