Meth, loaded weapon seized at Peace Bridge

Three U.S. citizens face felony drug and weapons possession charges after reportedly attempting to cross the Peace Bridge Saturday with narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a firearm hidden in the vehicle they were driving, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Officers said the three unnamed men – whose ages are 30, 52 and 59 – were unable to produce travel documents during the primary inspection of their vehicle at the Peace Bridge, and were pulled over for a secondary screening.

During the secondary examination, the identities of the men were verified. However, customs agents searching the vehicle found a gun, a small amount of methamphetamine, needles and a scale with meth residue on it.

The men were taken into custody and they, along with the gun and drugs, were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. They each face felony charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a loaded weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

