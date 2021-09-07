Mercy Hospital workers holding strike authorization vote

Communications Workers of America is considering a strike by nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, amid union claims of severe understaffing by Catholic Health.

In a statement, the union claims that staff routinely work through lunch hours and breaks because coverage at the hospitals is unavailable and that there is a lack of necessary supplies to do their jobs properly as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Erie County.

“Despite deep staffing shortages and limited supplies, nurses and other front-line workers at Catholic Health have been risking our own health and the health of our families to provide care to Buffalo during the pandemic," said Jackie Ettipio, president of CWA Local 1133. A strike authorization vote is under way Wednesday and Thursday. If the workers vote in favor, it would give the union the power to call a strike, if it decides to do so.

In response, Catholic Health vowed that Mercy Hospital will remain "open and operational" if the CWA 1133 takes about 2,000 workers on strike after a contract expires Sept. 30. "We have a comprehensive strike contingency plan that includes hiring fully licensed, highly experienced, vaccinated temporary replacement nurses and other qualified staff who will provide uninterrupted care to our patients."