Man sought in robbery Wednesday of a Citizens Bank in Niagara Falls
A man wearing a mask is being sought by Niagara Falls Police in a reported robbery at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday of a Citizens Bank in the 8200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to a spokeswoman for the mayor's office.

Spokeswoman Kristin Cavalleri, in a statement that was emailed to The Buffalo News, said the  individual was wearing a baseball-type cap and hooded sweatshirt.

He reportedly demanded money from a teller before fleeing the bank on foot. The man, who did not display a weapon, fled in a westbound direction, Cavalleri said in the statement.

The Niagara Falls Police Department was asking anyone with information to call 286-4711.

