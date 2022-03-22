Man shot by Buffalo police is charged with menacing; officers had 'crystal clear' reason to shoot, DA says

A knife-wielding man shot by Buffalo police on March 14 outside a North Buffalo apartment building was arraigned Tuesday at Erie County Medical Center and charged with two counts of menacing a police officer, while the two officers who shot him were cleared of any wrongdoing.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said it was "crystal clear" the two police officers had reason to shoot Dominique Thomas, 30, who was shown on an officer's body camera video footage lunging at the officers with a knife.
"I'm not here to hurt him," Flynn said of Thomas. "I'm not here to persecute him. I'm here to prosecute him."
Buffalo police on Wednesday released a 3 minute 44 second video from a body-worn cameras of one of the police officers who shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis early Monday morning.
Flynn dismissed complaints from some that social workers or mental health professionals alone should have been left to respond to Thomas' call without the presence of police officers. Mental health workers, he said, might have been harmed without the presence of police.
"Sending them alone would have been a recipe for disaster," Flynn said.
Flynn said a 911 call Thomas made to police was not a mental health call.
"It was not a mental health call," Flynn said. "It was a 911 call in which the person on the other end of the line said, 'Someone is trying to kill me.' "
Robert Thomas, the brother of Dominique Thomas, became emotional Tuesday when talking about what transpired when police were dispatched to the call at about 4:30 a.m. on March 14.
“It’s a tough situation because I never ever thought that myself, my brother or anybody in my family would be going through something like this, you know," Robert Thomas said at a news conference outside City Hall. "It hurts. I couldn’t watch the video twice,” he said, breaking down in tears.
Dominique Thomas has schizophrenia and a history of mental illness, said Dominique Calhoun, an organizer of Tuesday’s news conference. Community members gathered to talk about less lethal measures police could have used to subdue Dominique Thomas, such as Tasers and BolaWraps.
They also advocated for the Police Department’s behavioral health team to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week but said they would settle for two eight-hour shifts for now.
The team, created in September 2020, pairs specially trained officers with mental health clinicians, and it operates weekdays on a 10-hour shift from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“According to police, those are the hours when the majority of mental health calls occur,” said police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
Support Local Journalism
Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Tuesday that the department plans to expand the team’s hours using federal aid and grants.
“We have and will call them in depending on the circumstances and the situation,” Gramaglia said of the team.
The department began issuing Tasers earlier this month. In the last two weeks, about 170 officers have received the required 10-hour training.
The officers who responded to the March 14 call involving Thomas did not have Tasers, the commissioner has said.
Officers in the Northeast District – also known as E District – received the department's first allotment of Tasers on March 3. On March 8, additional allotments were distributed to all five police districts in the city, the commissioner previously said.
“The question is, why wasn’t this already done?” Calhoun said. “Saying you’re deploying them now is a little too late for the young man who lies in a hospital bed with metal plates in his face when all he did was call the police for help.”
Prosecutors charged Thomas with intentionally placing the officers, Phillip Edwards and Michael Ramos, in reasonable fear of physical injury or death by displaying the knife and refusing their multiple orders to drop the weapon, said Flynn.
Flynn said four officers responded to the call and attempted to talk to Thomas in the stairwell of the apartment building on the 1900 block of Hertel Avenue where Thomas pulled out a knife. Officers continued to talk to him while retreating from the building and into the street. Flynn said video footage from the body camera of one of the officers captured the entire incident.
"The police officers were clearly saying, 'Let's resolve this,' and 'How can we help you?' " Flynn said.
If the person wants help in Buffalo, options are few. But after Monday's shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue by Buffalo police officers, another option is getting some attention: the crisis stabilization center, a 24-hour operation that provides a comprehensive array of services that take a holistic approach to helping a person in need.
Flynn said the body cam footage showed Thomas, armed with a knife, making the initial lunge toward the officers who were pleading with him before Edwards and Ramos fired their weapons, together striking Thomas six times, including in the jaw, upper shoulder, neck area and foot. Thomas is recuperating at ECMC.
A forensic examination of the incident is pending, Flynn said.
"While I am sensitive to his mental health issues, I still have to abide by the law," Flynn said, regarding Thomas' purported mental health condition.
Flynn noted that on Aug. 4, 2020, Thomas allegedly threatened to kill his doctor after being treated at ECMC. A warrant was issued for Thomas' arrest after he failed to appear for a previously scheduled arraignment.