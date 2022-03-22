Man shot by Buffalo police is charged with menacing; officers had 'crystal clear' reason to shoot, DA says

A knife-wielding man shot by Buffalo police on March 14 outside a North Buffalo apartment building was arraigned Tuesday at Erie County Medical Center and charged with two counts of menacing a police officer, while the two officers who shot him were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said it was "crystal clear" the two police officers had reason to shoot Dominique Thomas, 30, who was shown on an officer's body camera video footage lunging at the officers with a knife.

"I'm not here to hurt him," Flynn said of Thomas. "I'm not here to persecute him. I'm here to prosecute him."

Video shows police officer screaming 'Why?' after shooting man who ran at them with a knife Buffalo police on Wednesday released a 3 minute 44 second video from a body-worn cameras of one of the police officers who shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis early Monday morning.

Flynn dismissed complaints from some that social workers or mental health professionals alone should have been left to respond to Thomas' call without the presence of police officers. Mental health workers, he said, might have been harmed without the presence of police.

"Sending them alone would have been a recipe for disaster," Flynn said.

Flynn said a 911 call Thomas made to police was not a mental health call.