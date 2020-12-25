Make 20 Seconds to Clean your germ-control handwashing mantra

Studies from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and elsewhere suggest that most people wash their hands for about 6 seconds – and far less often than they should to account for germs in high-touch areas that include stores, kitchens and bathrooms and surfaces that include countertops, door handles and light-switches.

“It's a community thing. It's a public health thing. It's a personal health thing,” said Dr. Richard Vienne, Univera chief medical officer. “If we all wash our hands better, there should be a reduction in the risk of disease from touching things.”

That involves at least 20 seconds of vigorous handwashing that assures soap also gets under the fingernail beds, between the fingers and around both hands and wrists.

The insurer has created a flyer and two videos, including one from a child, that walks viewers through the proper techniques, as well as a pledge parents can print out and encourage kids to sign. All can be viewed here.

Distribution of two Covid-19 vaccine brands began this month and the federal Food and Drug Administration may authorize as many as three more in coming weeks, providing hope that the pandemic could ease come spring or early summer.