Make 20 Seconds to Clean your germ-control handwashing mantra

More than 10,000 elementary school students in the region once learned how dirty their hands could remain after they took a half-hearted stab at washing their hands.
Each started with a squeeze of Purell liquid soap.
Many students clasped their hands underwater for a few seconds and maybe rubbed them together a time or two.
Others swooshed their hands underwater almost as an afterthought.
Quite a few skipped the water altogether.
Almost all expressed shock when they then put their hands under a blacklight and watched patches of their skin glow.
“If a child didn't wash their hands, a lot of the lotion would remain and it would illuminate on the big screen,” said Olivia Linke, community affairs director of Univera Healthcare, who spearheaded the educational promotion from 2009 to 2017. “It was a way for us to teach the kids the mechanics behind friction.”
Adults would never wash their hands haphazardly, right?
Wrong – which is why the regional health insurer has revived and revised the promotion as winter arrived and a pandemic continues to rage.
The new iteration, 20 Seconds to Clean, is an online attempt to remind children and adults to thoroughly wash and dry their hands often to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.
Studies from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and elsewhere suggest that most people wash their hands for about 6 seconds – and far less often than they should to account for germs in high-touch areas that include stores, kitchens and bathrooms and surfaces that include countertops, door handles and light-switches.
“It's a community thing. It's a public health thing. It's a personal health thing,” said Dr. Richard Vienne, Univera chief medical officer. “If we all wash our hands better, there should be a reduction in the risk of disease from touching things.”
That involves at least 20 seconds of vigorous handwashing that assures soap also gets under the fingernail beds, between the fingers and around both hands and wrists.
The insurer has created a flyer and two videos, including one from a child, that walks viewers through the proper techniques, as well as a pledge parents can print out and encourage kids to sign. All can be viewed here.
Distribution of two Covid-19 vaccine brands began this month and the federal Food and Drug Administration may authorize as many as three more in coming weeks, providing hope that the pandemic could ease come spring or early summer.
Leading health officials have warned, however, that the deadliest days of the pandemic are upon us.
This makes what Vienne called the 3 W’s that much more important: Wash your hands properly, watch your distance from others and wear a mask when in public
