Lockport woman is charged in connection with elder abuse investigation

A Lockport woman was arrested Friday on several charges related to an elder abuse investigation in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Karen Edwards, 51, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny.

Edwards is accused of fraudulently stealing monetary funds from an individual and, in one incident, assaulting the individual and causing physical injury, the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Edwards was remanded without bail to the Niagara County Jail.

An order of protection was issued to the individual .

The Niagara County Criminal Investigation Bureau is a member of the Niagara County Elder Abuse Multi-Disciplinary Team and was assisted in the investigation by three other non-law enforcement member agencies.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.