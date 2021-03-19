 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockport woman is charged in connection with elder abuse investigation
0 comments

Lockport woman is charged in connection with elder abuse investigation

Support this work for $1 a month

A Lockport woman was arrested Friday on several charges related to an elder abuse investigation in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. 

Karen Edwards, 51, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny.

Edwards is accused of fraudulently stealing monetary funds from an individual  and, in one incident, assaulting the individual  and causing physical injury, the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Edwards was remanded without bail to the Niagara County Jail.

An order of protection was issued to the individual .

The Niagara County Criminal Investigation Bureau is a member of the Niagara County Elder Abuse Multi-Disciplinary Team and was assisted in the investigation by three other non-law enforcement member agencies.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News