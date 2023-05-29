When Herbert F. Darling of Amherst donated 1,425 acres at Zoar Valley to New York State in 1963, he said he wanted people to enjoy nature in its simplest state.

"We wish to have New Yorkers see the land as the good Lord intended them to see it – not full of empty beer cans and park benches," Darling told The Buffalo Evening News when the conveyance papers were signed.

The state wants visitors to be safe when they enjoy the vista overlooking the gorge, with its 400-foot high cliffs towering above Cattaraugus Creek.

New York today owns nearly 3,000 acres in the Zoar Valley, categorized as a multiple-use and unique area, managed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. It has grown in popularity over the years, as has the number of injuries and deaths, prompting the state to increase public awareness of the hazards of the cliffs, waterfalls, creek and forests.

Dozens of signs marking trails and warning of dangerous spots were erected two years ago, and the state stationed several assistant forest rangers at the gorge, which cuts into Erie and Cattaraugus counties.

The state also shortened the Overlook Trail at Valentine Flats, which features one of the most spectacular views, to keep visitors safely away from the gorge rim.

Unofficial trails on the property were brushed in to discourage the use of potentially unsafe trails and promote use of official ones.

The start of nice weather and hiking season brings more work to Zoar Valley, including construction later this summer or in early fall on the new Overlook Trail. It is designed to keep visitors on the trail and a safe distance from the edge of the cliffs overlooking the gorge.

"We continue to encourage all outdoor adventurers to plan ahead and prepare to recreate safely and responsibly," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release.

Lifelong Gowanda resident Bill Cain has long had concerns about safety in the valley.

“People don’t understand the difference between a wilderness and a park,” Cain said.

He praised Seggos for updating regulations for safety in an email he received last week, but urged the commissioner to halt construction of the new trail, which he fears will bring inexperienced hikers closer to the edge of the cliffs.

“How do you enforce them to stay on the trail and to obey the signs?” Cain replied. “Construction of a safe trail at this site is mission impossible.”

The parking area and trail at Valentine Flats was closed temporarily in the spring for the removal of trees in preparation for the construction of the trail, which will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The existing Overlook Trail will remain closed until further notice for site improvement and trail work. The Valentines Flats parking area and Valentine Flats trail will be open this summer, but will close when construction starts.

Other access points, including Forty Road in Persia and the Holcomb and Ross Pond areas in Collins, will remain open to visitors.

A new culvert and enhancements for nearly all interior trail and overlook surfaces at Valentine Flats will be added.

A new 9-foot-wide emergency access road from the Valentine Flats parking area to Cattaraugus Creek, with new signs, kiosks and benches, also is planned during the next two years as part of safety improvements, according to the DEC.

Also this year, the DEC will deploy two assistant forest rangers, an intern from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and a steward from the Student Conservation Association to seasonal summer posts at the multiple-use area.

The department is working with outdoor and travel websites to monitor maps and information provided by third parties for accuracy to provide visitors with clear information and directions.

Meanwhile, the DEC reminds visitors to follow rules and regulations and take appropriate safety measures, including:

• Keep 15 feet from cliff edges

• Sign in and out of all trail registers

• Follow signs at access points, along trails and at the gorge rim

• Stay on marked trails