Zeplowitz to challenge McMahon for Assembly

  • Updated
New-York-State-Assemblywoman-Karen-McMahon-Mulville

State Assemblywoman Karen McMahon in the chambers at the State Capitol building in Albany, N.Y. Thursday, January 9, 2020. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

 By Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
An Albany veteran with one of Amherst's best known political names will challenge Democratic incumbent Karen McMahon for the 146th Assembly District this fall.

Katrina Zeplowitz, a staffer to State Sen. Edward A. Rath III who has worked in state and local government for the last 10 years, emerged Tuesday as McMahon's opponent.

Reflecting Amherst's growing Democratic enrollment, McMahon wrested the seat from Republican Raymond W. Walter in 2018. Now, Zeplowitz hopes to capitalize on the GOP's national hopes for success this year.

"I will work with like-minded members on both sides of the aisle to produce policies and programs that are based on our priorities, not those of extremists from New York City," she said, voicing disappointment over state government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a mother with a young son, I’ve seen firsthand how families and organizations struggled to keep up with ever-changing regulations and how state government failed to provide clarity and hope," she said. "I’ll be sensitive to the needs of young families who have gone through this difficult period of time, and work for a more transparent state government.”

She hinted at an expected strategy against McMahon, linking her to "the most radical, left-wing Democrats."

Zeplowitz is married to former Amherst Clerk Jeffrey Zeplowitz, and is the daughter-in-law of former Town Board Member Penny Zeplowitz. Her father-in-law, Barry Zeplowitz, is a well-known political pollster and consultant with Republican clients across the country.

A graduate of Russell Sage College, Zeplowitz studied at Webster University in Vienna, Austria, and earned an MBA at the Sage Colleges in Albany. She works for Rath, who will not run for re-election to the Senate after redistricting inserted him into a district that would also include Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo.

Canada eases border entry requirements

