 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert developing top story

Zeneta Everhart tells Congress: 'I do not feel protected' from gun violence

  • Updated
  • 0
Congress Guns

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck during the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting and survived, left, and Raymond Whitfield whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed during the shooting, react as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on domestic terrorism, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

WASHINGTON – Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was wounded in the Tops market massacre, Wednesday told a congressional committee that Congress must act on gun control – while the entire nation must act to counter white supremacy.

"No citizen needs an AR-15," Everhart said at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. "These weapons are designed to do the most harm in the least amount of time. And on Saturday, May 14, it took a domestic terrorist just two minutes to shoot and kill 10 people and injure three others."

Describing her son as "pure joy," Everhart noted that he now lives with gunshot wounds in the neck, back and right leg, some still riddled with shrapnel.

"If after hearing from me and the other people testifying here today does not move you to act on gun laws, I invite you to my home to help me clean Xavier's wounds, so that you may see up close the damage that has been caused to my son and to my community," Everhart said.

People are also reading…

What's more, she said it is the responsibility of Congress to act.

"You are elected because you have been chosen and are trusted to protect us," she said. "But let me say to you here today: I do not feel protected."

Composed but emotional throughout her testimony, Everhart – an aide to State Sen. Timothy Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat – also delivered a damning critique of American history, saying it contributed to the violence and racism of today.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"America is inherently violent," she said. "This is who we are as a nation. The very existence of this country was founded on violence, hate and racism with the near annihilation of my native brothers and sisters. My ancestors brought to America through the slave trade were the first currency of America."

Noting that she did not learn African American history until college, Everhart offered a rebuke to current efforts in school districts across the country to downplay the history of slavery and race relations in America.

"We cannot continue to whitewash education, creating generations of children to believe that one race of people are better than the other," she said. "Our differences should make us curious, not angry. At the end of the day, I bleed, you bleed. We are all human."

Thanking those who reached out to try to help after the shooting, Everhart said: "But I also say to you today with a heart full from the outpouring of love that you also freely gave us: Your thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need you to stand with us in the days, weeks, months and years to come and be ready to go to work and help us to create the change that this country so desperately needs."

Everhart spoke at a hearing that also featured heart-wrenching testimony from a doctor and parents who lost a child in Uvalde, as well as a child who survived that attack. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia was scheduled to testify later in the hearing.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, spoke at the start of the hearing.

Even before listening to the wrenching testimony from Everhart and the Uvalde witnesses, Higgins said: "We have a problem in this country. Unless we learn from the tragic events of the last three weeks, who are we as a people?"

 

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Watch Now: Related Video

Summit of Americas unveils divisions over Ukraine war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News