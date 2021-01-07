Zemskys near completion of new Larkinville buildings, including Paula's Donuts

Fans of Paula's Donuts, don't despair. It's almost here.

Howard and Leslie Zemsky's Larkin Development Group and its general contractor are nearing completion of a pair of new retail-and-residential buildings on Seneca Street in Larkinville, which will be anchored by the fourth location of Paula's.

The two small mixed-use buildings – both two stories in height – will feature ground-floor storefront space with market-rate apartments on the second floor. The 4,032-square-foot building at 872 Seneca will house Paula's, while the 2,234-square-foot building at 864 Seneca will have other retail space.

Both buildings are designed with facades that emulate the attached row buildings historically found along the street when the former Hydraulic District was a vibrant commercial and industrial area more than a century ago.

Construction by Taylor, The Builders is expected to finish in early spring, including the opening of Paula's.

Nearby, Larkin and Taylor are also constructing Mill Race Commons, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use complex at 799 Seneca, with 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 70 market-rate apartments – a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units – on the second through fifth floors.