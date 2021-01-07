Zemskys near completion of new Larkinville buildings, including Paula's Donuts

Fans of Paula's Donuts, don't despair. It's almost here.
Howard and Leslie Zemsky's Larkin Development Group and its general contractor are nearing completion of a pair of new retail-and-residential buildings on Seneca Street in Larkinville, which will be anchored by the fourth location of Paula's.
The two small mixed-use buildings – both two stories in height – will feature ground-floor storefront space with market-rate apartments on the second floor. The 4,032-square-foot building at 872 Seneca will house Paula's, while the 2,234-square-foot building at 864 Seneca will have other retail space.
Both buildings are designed with facades that emulate the attached row buildings historically found along the street when the former Hydraulic District was a vibrant commercial and industrial area more than a century ago.
Construction by Taylor, The Builders is expected to finish in early spring, including the opening of Paula's.
Nearby, Larkin and Taylor are also constructing Mill Race Commons, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use complex at 799 Seneca, with 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 70 market-rate apartments – a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units – on the second through fifth floors.
The project was originally supposed to be 140,000 square feet in size, with a separate five-story office wing, but the Zemskys dropped the 45,000-square-foot office section in summer 2019 because demand was much higher for the retail and residential components.
Leslie Zemsky said the company is "in active discussions about the retail space," and plans to start marketing and leasing the apartments in the spring.
"We have received a lot of inquiries prior to beginning our leasing," she said. "Paula’s Donuts along with other new retailers and residents will be great additions to the Larkin District this year."
Completion of Mill Race Commons is expected by April.
“We are pleased to contribute to Larkinville’s long-term goal to create a live-work-play area adjacent to downtown by building dream spaces for tenants and residents to enjoy,” said Taylor President Karl Schuler.
The three buildings are the latest initiative by the Zemskys, who have led the revival of the once-flourishing commercial district that was dominated by the Larkin Soap Co.
Since 2002, the couple and their partners have invested tens of millions of dollars to restore and revive various complexes, starting with the Larkin at Exchange Building, and then the Larkin U Building, the Schaefer Building, the Larkin Filling Station, and buildings at 860, 867 and 871 Seneca, as well as at 716 Swan St. They also spearheaded the development of Larkin Square as an entertainment destination.