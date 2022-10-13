Zeldin narrows gap with Hochul in new Marist poll

A new Marist College poll shows Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul with a comfortable 10-point lead (51-41%) over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, though her edge is considerably less than the last statewide survey released in late September.

And her lead shrinks a bit more (52% to 44%) among New Yorkers definitely planning to vote. That cracks open the door to some optimism for Zeldin, the Suffolk County congressman attempting to win the first statewide election for a Republican since Gov. George E. Pataki in 2002.

Marist also reports a commanding 54% to 34% lead for Sen. Charles E. Schumer, the incumbent Democrat, over Joe Pinion, the GOP challenger.

It all leads Lee M. Miringoff, the veteran director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, to declare a still competitive race for governor.

"Although Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate lead in very blue New York, the race for governor still bears watching," Miringoff said. "Republicans say they are more likely to vote, enthusiasm for Zeldin among his supporters exceeds Hochul's, and any shift to crime in the closing weeks is likely to benefit Zeldin."

That could explain why Zeldin has take every opportunity in recent days to emphasize his concern over rising crime in New York, pouncing on everything from attacks in the New York City subway to a Buffalo man arrested Wednesday on a charge of killing his wife in front of their children – after his arrest for domestic violence and his subsequent release the previous day.

Indeed, Zeldin was slated to be joined Thursday morning by local law enforcement and others outside a Manhattan subway station to unveil his "Day One" crime fighting plans for the state.

Marist also noted its poll was conducted before the shooting outside Zeldin's Shirley home on Saturday night that injured two teenage boys and commanded widespread media attention for several days.

The Marist survey spurs new speculation about the Hochul-Zeldin contest after the Siena College poll of Sept. 16-25 showed the governor leading 54% to 37%. Other polls have reflected similar results, though Republicans cite internal survey which they say show Zeldin as competitive.

Other highlights of the new poll include:

• Seventy-four percent of Zeldin supporters say they strongly support him, compared to 62% for Hochul.

• Zeldin still suffers from unfamiliarity among voters, with Marist reporting 27% have either never heard of him or are unsure how to rate him.

• Twenty-eight percent of voters rank inflation as their top concern. Preserving democracy (24%) follows closely behind. Crime receives 18% followed by abortion (14%), health care (8%) and immigration (7%).

While inflation is the No. 1 voting issue among Republicans (42%) and independents (31%), a plurality of Democrats (35%) mention preserving democracy.

• Seventy-one percent of registered voters say they plan to vote in-person on Election Day – including 78% of Republicans, 77% of independents and 62% of Democrats. Democrats (23%) are more than twice as likely as Republicans (10%) to say they will vote at an early voting location.

Marist conducted its survey among 1,117 registered voters Oct. 3-6. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.