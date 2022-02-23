Zeldin names NYPD veteran as running mate

Rep. Lee Zeldin, whom New York Republicans are expected to endorse for governor at their convention next week, on Wednesday named Deputy Inspector Alison A. Esposito of the New York Police Department as his running mate.
Zeldin announced his choice outside NYPD Headquarters in Manhattan to underscore the GOP's expected emphasis on rising crime rates under incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to his website.
“Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito is a fighter who has served a long time here at the NYPD and has instilled fear in the hearts of criminals everywhere. It is exciting news for New York State that Alison is now willing to bring her fighting spirit, vision, ideas, and energy to the state capital,” Zeldin said. “She will not look back. She refuses to lose, and as I say, and Alison also believes, losing is not an option.”
Esposito, who joined the Police Department in 1997, immediately embraced the Republican attack against new laws like cashless bail and liberalized policies enacted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
“Time and time again, we’ve heard politicians talk about what they’re going to do to fight crime," Esposito said. "Well I’ve actually done it, and I’m not slowing down now. My job was to protect the innocent and to keep the people of the City of New York safe ... now my job is to keep the people of the State of New York safe.”
Wilson, the Westchester County businessman and 2010 candidate for state comptroller, is poised to enter the race and spend $12 million of his own money on TV ads as well as qualifying for the GOP primary ballot, according to Fox News.
Esposito's latest assignment was as commander of the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn. The choice immediately drew praise from state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, who will preside over the GOP convention set to begin Monday in Nassau County.
"New York Republicans are putting our money where our mouth is and proving to the people of this state that we are serious about ending the public safety crisis created by the Democrat Party," he said.
While Esposito will go to the convention as the party's favored candidate for lieutenant governor, the process may not have ended. Zeldin has long faced two rivals for the party nod – former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani. This week, Westchester County businessman Harry J. Wilson, the 2010 Republican candidate for comptroller, announced his candidacy for governor.
Should any of the three beat Zeldin in a Republican primary, it is conceivable they would run with their own choice for lieutenant governor, which could also produce a primary.