Zeldin names NYPD veteran as running mate

Rep. Lee Zeldin, whom New York Republicans are expected to endorse for governor at their convention next week, on Wednesday named Deputy Inspector Alison A. Esposito of the New York Police Department as his running mate.

Zeldin announced his choice outside NYPD Headquarters in Manhattan to underscore the GOP's expected emphasis on rising crime rates under incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to his website.

“Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito is a fighter who has served a long time here at the NYPD and has instilled fear in the hearts of criminals everywhere. It is exciting news for New York State that Alison is now willing to bring her fighting spirit, vision, ideas, and energy to the state capital,” Zeldin said. “She will not look back. She refuses to lose, and as I say, and Alison also believes, losing is not an option.”

Esposito, who joined the Police Department in 1997, immediately embraced the Republican attack against new laws like cashless bail and liberalized policies enacted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.