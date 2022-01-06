 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zeke Sardina, the special needs boy loved by so many, dies at age 5
0 comments
top story

Zeke Sardina, the special needs boy loved by so many, dies at age 5

Support this work for $1 a month

The story of Zeke Sardina, the severely disabled Buffalo boy who was adopted by a Southern Tier family after being abandoned by his homeless mother, was a story of inspiration and hope.

The Buffalo News told the story in March 2019, when Zeke was 2. The story, and the journey of his life, generated an outpouring of love and support, and inspired other would-be parents to foster or adopt children with disabilities.

Zeke's journey ended early Tuesday morning when he died at home in his sleep, nestled beside his mother, at age 5.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"Zeke is now fully rescued," said his mother, Sarah Sardina, on Wednesday. "And in the midst of it, he rescued us. Yeah, he did. People thought he might stifle us, but he exploded us. He blew up our world."

Full story to come but start here to catch up on Zeke's life and legacy in photos and words:

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A blind otter is learning his new surroundings at the Jacksonville Zoo

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News