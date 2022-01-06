Zeke Sardina, the special needs boy loved by so many, dies at age 5

The story of Zeke Sardina, the severely disabled Buffalo boy who was adopted by a Southern Tier family after being abandoned by his homeless mother, was a story of inspiration and hope.

The Buffalo News told the story in March 2019, when Zeke was 2. The story, and the journey of his life, generated an outpouring of love and support, and inspired other would-be parents to foster or adopt children with disabilities.

Zeke's journey ended early Tuesday morning when he died at home in his sleep, nestled beside his mother, at age 5.

"Zeke is now fully rescued," said his mother, Sarah Sardina, on Wednesday. "And in the midst of it, he rescued us. Yeah, he did. People thought he might stifle us, but he exploded us. He blew up our world."

