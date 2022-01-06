Zeke Sardina, the special needs boy loved by so many, dies at age 5

Ezekiel "Zeke" Sardina, adopted by a loving Allegany County family despite his severe disabilities, died on Tuesday at age 5. His relationship with his adoptive family was a source of inspiration and hope for many during the four years he lived with the Sardina family. His mother, Sarah, said nearly 100 people have played a meaningful role in his care over the years. This photo of Sarah and Zeke Sardina was taken in 2019 when Zeke was 2.
Robert Kirkham/News file photo
Some critics question why such a big family would contemplate taking in another child. Christopher, top, and Sarah with Zeke, claims that being blessed with him has brought the family even closer together. This photo from January 2019 also shows children Henry, Jonah (sitting), and in back are Eden, Simon, Heidi and Lily.
Robert Kirkham/News file photo
Zeke all bundled up and cozy on route to his next appointment.
Robert Kirkham/News file photo
Ezekiel "Zeke" is the adopted son of Sarah and Christopher Sardina of Fillmore. He lives with the couple and their six children. This photo was taken in 2019.
The story of Zeke Sardina, the severely disabled Buffalo boy who was adopted by a Southern Tier family after being abandoned by his homeless mother, was a story of inspiration and hope.
The Buffalo News told the story in March 2019, when Zeke was 2. The story, and the journey of his life, generated an outpouring of love and support, and inspired other would-be parents to foster or adopt children with disabilities.
Zeke's journey ended early Tuesday morning when he died at home in his sleep, nestled beside his mother, at age 5.
"Zeke is now fully rescued," said his mother, Sarah Sardina, on Wednesday. "And in the midst of it, he rescued us. Yeah, he did. People thought he might stifle us, but he exploded us. He blew up our world."
Full story to come but start here to catch up on Zeke's life and legacy in photos and words:
I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com
In his ruling, Judge Emilio Colaiacovo found that James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of permit and inspection services, made a "rational" decision in ordering an emergency demolition after a Dec. 11 windstorm damaged the north wall.
Last week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz denounced Stefan Mychajliw, using a curse word to describe "lies" publicized by the former comptroller regarding the amount of overtime being collected by Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
About 11:41 p.m., Canadian authorities responded to a call about a car that had collided with a toll booth barrier "at a high rate of speed," a spokesman said in an email.
1 of 4
Ezekiel "Zeke" Sardina, adopted by a loving Allegany County family despite his severe disabilities, died on Tuesday at age 5. His relationship with his adoptive family was a source of inspiration and hope for many during the four years he lived with the Sardina family. His mother, Sarah, said nearly 100 people have played a meaningful role in his care over the years. This photo of Sarah and Zeke Sardina was taken in 2019 when Zeke was 2.
Some critics question why such a big family would contemplate taking in another child. Christopher, top, and Sarah with Zeke, claims that being blessed with him has brought the family even closer together. This photo from January 2019 also shows children Henry, Jonah (sitting), and in back are Eden, Simon, Heidi and Lily.