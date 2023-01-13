Youth sports participation climbs as pandemic wanes but there's a long way to go

American youth continue to receive low grades for physical fitness, but a new report shows they emerged from lockdowns and virtual classrooms by upping their game when it comes to participation in sports activities.

The latest U.S. Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth gave youth C and D grades, the Aspen Institute said when releasing its “State of Play 2022” report late last year. “The body mass index for children during the first nine months of the pandemic approximately doubled compared to pre-pandemic data. There was a decrease in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and light physical activity during the pandemic, and an increase in sedentary time compared to previous years.”

Parents and policymakers emerged from the teeth of the pandemic with a greater appreciation for the physical and mental benefits of youth sport, according to the nonprofit. Project Play is the signature initiative of its Sports & Society Program, designed to build healthier communities through sports.

The report serves as a benchmark. Authors Jon Solomon and Tom Farrey focus on participation, health, coaching and the cost to play for children ages 6 to 18. Here are some of their main conclusions.

Participation: Parents say more children lost interest in sports during the pandemic. The figure spiked to 28% in fall 2021 and fell slightly to 27% last fall. Reports before 2020 put the rate at 18% to 19%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Community-based sports return: Foundations, corporations and the American Rescue Plan Act have prioritized and subsidized local, low-cost forms of play, the author write, “but it’s a shaky foundation.” An estimated 58% of children last fall played their primary sport in community-based programs, compared to 38% the previous year. Travel sports participation doubled, to 29% and fewer programs closed than during the first two pandemic years.

“A key trend emerged over recent years,” the authors wrote. “The more money parents have, the less interest they said their child has in sports. This may suggest that wealthier children’s experiences weren’t optimal even before the pandemic.”

More pressure on coaches: More children have faced mental health challenges, leaving coaches scrambling to learn how to help identify them and direct youth to the right resources. Parents continued to “significantly trust” coaches to serve as role models, help develop their child’s life skills and underline the importance of teamwork.

Cost: “The average family paid $883 annually for one child’s primary sport, down 6% from pre-pandemic,” the authors write. “The wealthiest parents spent about four times more than the lowest-income families. Inflation is on people’s minds – and if a recession happens, it remains to be seen if participation falls like it did after the Great Recession in 2008.”

Tennis and pickleball, two noncontact sports, emerged as winners. Tennis added 679,000 regular youth players from 2019 and 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Pickleball exploded for all ages, attracting 462,000 more total participants, an 83% jump.

“Tackle football participation continued to decline while more youth (especially girls) turned to flag,” the authors wrote. Biking lost enthusiasts as organized sports activities rebounded but remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Read the report at aspenprojectplay.org/state-of-play-2022.