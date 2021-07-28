Youth sports leagues forced to find new fields in Amherst

+2 Amherst moves forward with massive Audubon reuse plan This project is the launching point for an ambitious redevelopment of the town’s athletic fields and Audubon Golf Course – and the transformation of the former Westwood Country Club into a nature park.

Maccagnano said she hopes the new fields are ready for next year's season. She said she and her board found the disruption upsetting, but they are glad the league is ending up with eight softball fields, instead of the seven it had before.

"We are really happy with it," Maccagnano said.

D'Youville College baseball was able to finish its spring season at the Northtown Center site and the town plans to upgrade a field at the Lou Gehrig baseball complex in East Amherst for the team's use next year, Kulpa said.

Plans dating back to last summer showed that the town was eyeing the construction of new ballfields on a portion of the Audubon Golf Course. But public criticism of the proposal to turn Audubon into a 9-hole course prompted the town to reconsider, Kulpa said, and it will remain an 18-hole course for now.

The town plans to use the nearly $3 million it received for the 15 acres, as well as additional revenue Amherst will get through a pending payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement to cover the cost of the new fields and a new northwest Amherst community center proposed for a site in the Northpointe Commerce Park. The total cost could reach $6.2 million.