Youth sports leagues forced to find new fields in Amherst

The most popular sport in Amherst these days is musical chairs.
The planned construction of a UBMD medical office building next to the Northtown Center athletic complex has forced a few sports teams and leagues out of their homes and into a scramble for fields they can use for their current seasons.
Board members reviewed and approved the site plan for the 163,200-square-foot structure and determined the project would not significantly harm the environment.
Now, town officials say they have found a long-term solution for the displaced softball, football and D'Youville College baseball teams, though they still must work out some details and contracts. Amherst plans to use money generated from the sale of the former athletic fields to pay for construction of new fields at several sites throughout the town – including an American Legion post and the former gun club property – along with a new community center.
"This is what UBMD was meant to do," Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said. "What we're getting back is fields in much better condition."
The medical center and the athletic field reconfiguration are the first phases of the Amherst Central Park plan that promises to transform a sprawling section of the town. Plans have evolved since they were unveiled last summer, with one notable change giving the Audubon Golf Course a longer lease on life as an 18-hole layout.
A $300 million development in Amherst that involves an unprecedented public/private land swap that could reshape a vast section of the town is one step closer to becoming reality.
Critics, including Republicans challenging Kulpa and his fellow Democrats in this fall's election, say town leaders haven't acted transparently enough in making decisions about future uses of valuable recreational space in central Amherst.
Sports league representatives say the disruptions to their operations weren't easy to deal with, but the town has done its best to accommodate them for future seasons.
"They're really taking care of us, as much as we didn't love the idea of having to move," said Krystina Frangos, president of Williamsville Jr. Football and Cheer.
Amherst officials, residents and the owners of the former Westwood Country Club site, a brownfield site that awaits cleanup, have debated the future of that property for years.
The town, under Kulpa, has proposed a larger redevelopment on and off the Westwood site that would include new parkland, recreational and sports venues and commercial and residential space carrying a price tag of $300 million.
The Amherst Town Board continues to meet online without in-person attendance, a rule that li…
The first step saw the town rezone a 15-acre site at 500 Maple Road, east of the town's Northtown Center ice rink complex and south of Millersport Highway, to make way for a 163,000-square-foot medical building and a parking lot. The town last year agreed to sell the site to a group of doctors and investors.
Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is developing the property on behalf of UBMD Ortho and the other future tenants, with site work now underway and construction expected to be completed by early 2023.
Leaders of the Williamsville Jr. Football and Cheer program and the Amherst Girls Softball League said they were frustrated to learn about the UBMD project and what it would mean to their fields.
Support Local Journalism
Williamsville Jr. Football and Cheer stayed at the Northtown Center for its flag football season this spring, moved for a brief period to Paradise Park and will spend the rest of the tackle season at the North French Soccer Complex.
Amherst Girls Softball is losing three of its seven ballfields at the Northtown Center.
"It's a kick in the gut," said Michelle Maccagnano, the league commissioner.
"It's a remarkable scenario to get to this complicated of a transaction and have all the parts start to fill in," Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Wednesday.
The league, with the town's help, was able to cobble together enough fields to play its spring season and to host a scaled-back version of its Aunt Rosie's International Fastpitch Tournament, which in a normal year draws teams from outside the state and Canada over the weekends between Memorial Day and Independence Day.
The town has scouted new locations for the sports leagues.
For Williamsville Jr. Football, the town plans to build two new fields: One on the grounds of the American Legion Alfred J. Jurek Post, 655 New Road in Swormville, and a second field at the neighboring North Amherst Recreation Center, along with a new concessions building, locker rooms and restrooms.
"The outcome for us is going to be much better, long term," Frangos said.
For Amherst Girls Softball, the town plans to construct four new softball fields in a cloverleaf pattern on a portion of the former Buffalo Shooting Club property on Maple Road. The town is working out a lease with the owner, student-housing developer American Campus Communities, Kulpa said.
This project is the launching point for an ambitious redevelopment of the town’s athletic fields and Audubon Golf Course – and the transformation of the former Westwood Country Club into a nature park.
Maccagnano said she hopes the new fields are ready for next year's season. She said she and her board found the disruption upsetting, but they are glad the league is ending up with eight softball fields, instead of the seven it had before.
"We are really happy with it," Maccagnano said.
D'Youville College baseball was able to finish its spring season at the Northtown Center site and the town plans to upgrade a field at the Lou Gehrig baseball complex in East Amherst for the team's use next year, Kulpa said.
Plans dating back to last summer showed that the town was eyeing the construction of new ballfields on a portion of the Audubon Golf Course. But public criticism of the proposal to turn Audubon into a 9-hole course prompted the town to reconsider, Kulpa said, and it will remain an 18-hole course for now.
The town plans to use the nearly $3 million it received for the 15 acres, as well as additional revenue Amherst will get through a pending payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement to cover the cost of the new fields and a new northwest Amherst community center proposed for a site in the Northpointe Commerce Park. The total cost could reach $6.2 million.
Still, some community activists have joined Republicans in criticizing the planning process, arguing that the public hasn't had a true say in the final outcome and town officials made decisions too quickly during a pandemic that shut down in-person meetings.