Youth pastor, Christian camp director accused of inappropriately touching teen girls

Some church members objected to what they considered a lack of disclosure earlier about the allegations against Aarum, while others suggested the investigation was tilted against Aarum.

Some members defended Camardo’s handling of the situation, including an unidentified board member in the meeting who pointed to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo’s troubles in recent years “for sweeping all of this stuff under the rug.”

“When you are a leader of a church and somebody comes to you and says somebody on your staff abused kids while he was on your staff, what would you expect him to do?” the speaker said.

At one point in the meeting, Randy Fancher, a former trustee of the Circle C Ranch, said the camp’s board hired an attorney more than a year ago to investigate an allegation against Wayne Aarum. The attorney advised that Aarum step down as president and camp director, but the board didn’t follow through on that advice, said Fancher, who no longer is on the camp’s board.

Fancher said the camp had documented instances in which other camp leaders had approached Aarum about his actions.