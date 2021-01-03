Youth hockey ban draws 200 protesters in Amherst

Eight years old and 4 feet, 8 inches tall, Liam McGuire might be one of the youngest people ever to rev up a crowd at a Covid-19 related protest against the state ban on youth hockey games.

His mother, Sarah McGuire, organized Sunday’s grassroots protest that drew about 200 parents, their hockey-playing children, politicians and other supporters to a stretch of Maple Road in Amherst. They were demonstrating not far from the Northtown Center, where Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz acknowledged ice skating but denied playing in a hockey scrimmage recently.

After appealing to state health officials to lift the ban on youth hockey games, Sarah McGuire handed the microphone to Liam, who spoke of how he missed the competition. Then overtaken with enthusiasm, he began chanting “Let us play,” which caught on with other children who began jumping up and down and chanting with him.

So went the hourlong protest, with adults and children holding signs along a stretch of Maple Road sidewalk with the Audubon Golf Course behind them. While the majority wore masks, some did not and there was very little social distancing.

A caravan of pickup trucks with blaring horns and decked with American and other flags drove back and forth, also revving up the crowd.