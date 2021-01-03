Youth hockey ban draws 200 protesters in Amherst

Eight years old and 4 feet, 8 inches tall, Liam McGuire might be one of the youngest people ever to rev up a crowd at a Covid-19 related protest against the state ban on youth hockey games.
His mother, Sarah McGuire, organized Sunday’s grassroots protest that drew about 200 parents, their hockey-playing children, politicians and other supporters to a stretch of Maple Road in Amherst. They were demonstrating not far from the Northtown Center, where Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz acknowledged ice skating but denied playing in a hockey scrimmage recently.
After appealing to state health officials to lift the ban on youth hockey games, Sarah McGuire handed the microphone to Liam, who spoke of how he missed the competition. Then overtaken with enthusiasm, he began chanting “Let us play,” which caught on with other children who began jumping up and down and chanting with him.
So went the hourlong protest, with adults and children holding signs along a stretch of Maple Road sidewalk with the Audubon Golf Course behind them. While the majority wore masks, some did not and there was very little social distancing.
A caravan of pickup trucks with blaring horns and decked with American and other flags drove back and forth, also revving up the crowd.
While Liam and his buddies were having fun, some of the adults expressed intense opinions about the hypocrisy they believe Poloncarz exhibited.
“He’s Western New York’s biggest hypocrite, ’Do as I say, not as I do,’ ” said Frank Kolbmann, referring to allegations that Poloncarz was scrimmaging during the ban on such activity. “He needs to hang up his skates, personally and politically.”
Contacted about the protest, Poloncarz spokesman Peter Anderson said by email: “The people’s right to protest is constitutionally protected; we just hope that attendees will wear masks, practice social distancing and follow Covid-19 safety protocols.”
He then referred to video of Poloncarz at the rink.
“The accusation that the county executive took part in a scrimmage is a categorical lie, and a look at the videotape proves that. Let’s be better in 2021 and move forward as a community to protect public health.”
Kim Mankowski, the mother of a 16-year-old son who plays with a travel league and with the Grand Island High School hockey team, said there are contradictions that make no sense.
“I think youth hockey can be played safely. It is being played safely in other states. They can play indoor soccer safely, why can’t they play indoor ice hockey,” Mankowski said.
Her son Jack said, “I think it’ stupid, dumb. Other people can play, Poloncarz can play. Why can’t we?”
State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said he could understand the frustration being expressed by parents. Ortt, who has two nephews who play youth hockey, has signed a letter along with some other other senators asking the state to reconsider the ban.
“You can practice, but you can’t play. But if you’re in another state, you can play youth hockey,” he said. “I’m not sure if Covid knows the difference between a practice and a game.”
Sarah McGuire said she was encouraged by all of the people who came out to support the protest, and said it taught the young people an off-ice lesson about practicing their First Amendment rights. She also speculated about the impact it might have in lifting the ban.
“This might be the start, or the end, of further gatherings,” she said. “It’s up to the state health commissioner.”