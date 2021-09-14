Youngstown man honored for rescuing toddler on Thruway

Two-year-old Kasper Rozanski couldn't breathe.

He had turned "about as blue as my shirt," said Ryan Suitor, who skidded to a stop on his way home from work April 22 to help the child and his panicked mother, Susan Rozanski.

At the time, Suitor, a counselor for children with autism at Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services, was driving north on Interstate 190 toward his Youngstown home.

Rozanski had looked in the rearview mirror to check out her son and saw he had turned blue.

She stopped on the shoulder of the road and grabbed the boy from his car seat.

"She was running down the highway with him in her arms screaming, 'Help me, help me! My son's dying!' " Suitor recalled Tuesday. "I still hear those screams. It gives me chills."

Suitor, 42, didn't realize at the time that Rozanski was the wife of a former schoolmate of his.

He didn't know who the woman was. He just knew that she needed some help.

His decision to stop and help was honored Tuesday, as he accepted the State Senate's Liberty Medal from Sen. Robert G. Ortt at a news conference in Ortt's Lockport office.