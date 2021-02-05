 Skip to main content
Young Development pursues projects in West Seneca, Cheektowaga
Young Development is planning its Hillview Heights mixed-use project – with more than 250 apartments, 52 for-sale town homes, a grocery store and two drive-thru restaurants – on a 33-acre site off Transit Road in Cheektowaga.

The success of a pair of related apartment projects in West Seneca is prompting a hometown developer to expand one of them with another 16 ranch-style patio homes just north of an existing set of buildings.

Young Development – owned by Bryan Young – is proposing to redevelop a 3.84-acre site at 945 Center Road, on the south side of the street west of Sunnyside Lane, with three new buildings containing multiple single-story units.

Two of the town house buildings would have five residences, while the third would have six, and all are two-bedroom apartments with two bathrooms. The units are either 1,306 or 1,376 square feet in size, with rents of $2,050 or $2,150 per month.

The long and slender site is currently partially developed with a single-family house that will be demolished as part of the project. About 0.64 acres of the site will remain as wetlands in the middle, with a stormwater management area, while a dog park will be added in the rear, behind the third building.

Young is seeking approval from the West Seneca Planning Board on Feb. 11. If approved, construction could begin by May 1, and finish a year later.

The project represents the second phase of Park Lane Villas North, which is already completed and fully leased with 28 luxury patio home units in six buildings at 965 Center Road. Previously, Young converted the former Houghton College campus in West Seneca into the original Park Lane Villas, with 131 units at 810 Union Road, near Southgate Plaza.

Separately, Young is also seeking an area variance on Feb. 17 from the Cheektowaga Zoning Board of Appeals for his proposed $45 million Midtown Apartments project at 6386 Transit Road.

The project, originally proposed as Hillview Heights, would be located on 33 acres of land and would feature more than 250 apartments, 52 town homes and a grocery store. It would consist of more than 30 separate structures, including multiple apartment buildings, two drive-thru restaurants, a store, a community clubhouse and the for-sale townhomes.

