Young Development pursues projects in West Seneca, Cheektowaga

The success of a pair of related apartment projects in West Seneca is prompting a hometown developer to expand one of them with another 16 ranch-style patio homes just north of an existing set of buildings.

Young Development – owned by Bryan Young – is proposing to redevelop a 3.84-acre site at 945 Center Road, on the south side of the street west of Sunnyside Lane, with three new buildings containing multiple single-story units.

Two of the town house buildings would have five residences, while the third would have six, and all are two-bedroom apartments with two bathrooms. The units are either 1,306 or 1,376 square feet in size, with rents of $2,050 or $2,150 per month.

The long and slender site is currently partially developed with a single-family house that will be demolished as part of the project. About 0.64 acres of the site will remain as wetlands in the middle, with a stormwater management area, while a dog park will be added in the rear, behind the third building.

Young is seeking approval from the West Seneca Planning Board on Feb. 11. If approved, construction could begin by May 1, and finish a year later.