You might have thought this summer was almost perfect. Farmers? Not so much

Farmers wake up every day to the thing they cannot control: the weather. It's either too hot or too cold, too rainy or too dry, and they have to make the best of it.

And while this summer was hot and on the dry side, area vegetable and fruit farmers did what they could to live with a summer that had a lot of beach days but some headaches, too.

Sharon Bachman, agricultural and national resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension, said this summer had something in common with the line about real estate: It was all about location, location, location.

"The rains, at least from about mid-July on, tended to be super spotty and I know not everybody got some," Bachman said.

She said the rain is helpful for fall crops like spinach and other greens.

"One of the good things about being dry is diseases that can be an issue were slowed down or maybe didn't arrive as soon as they might have," Bachman said.

Jim Bittner said peach harvest, which has about another two weeks, has been good and the hot sun and irrigation helped give apples at Bittner Singer Orchards in Appleton a good size.

"The crops are doing well. We have been very dry here in northern Niagara County. We irrigate most everything these days, mainly because we can't afford the risk of a dry season," Bittner said.

The farm uses trickle irrigation, with water dripping over the tree roots. And it has new electronic water sensors that are placed under the bark of a tree.

"We actually measure in real time how hard the tree is working to move water from the roots. We’re able to spoon feed our trees," Bittner said.

Even without irrigation, fruit trees survived the hot days. Some of the U-pick apples at Lyn Oaken Farms in Medina may have ripened a little earlier than usual.

"The flavor is fantastic," said Pete Cabrera, packing room manager at Lyn Oaken. "Apples love to ripen with heat."

The orchard's apples may be a bit smaller, but the taste is better.

"The flavor is great, just not as much water in the heat, the sugar is just concentrated in there," Cabrera said.

"We did have a pretty dry spring and that led into the summer," said National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Reynolds. "It's just been recently that we’ve had a fair amount of rainfall across the area where it’s alleviated some of the problems we had earlier in the summer."

Precipitation for the year is down 1.13 inches, he said.

"It doesn't help out if you have crops, just because you get all this precipitation at once, it doesn’t help out earlier in the year," Reynolds said.

The forecast for the next three months is for above normal temperatures and equal chances of precipitation above and below normal, he said.

It was a late spring, agriculturally speaking, said Bill Zittel of Amos Zittel & Sons in Eden, where they have been growing vegetables for 125 years.

"It was very challenging to get crops out into the field to start with," he said. "Once we hit June, then it got very dry."

The farm uses trickle irrigation on many of its vegetables. But corn, cabbage, lettuce and broccoli are watered from overhead.

"We had to pound a lot of water but you lose a lot to evaporation," Zittel said.

The drought in June was labor intensive for farms that don't use municipal water, because ponds and streams were getting low.

"That one rain we had early in July was a godsend," Zittel said.

There's not an issue right now with grapes, particularly with the recent rain, said Jennifer Phillips-Russo with the Cooperative Extension's Lake Erie Grape Program. When it is rainy, leaves may harbor more diseases. And soaking rain makes it difficult to get equipment in and out during the harvest.

"Production and quality, it's been a challenge, like mother nature always is, but a very doable scenario," Zittel said.