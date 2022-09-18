On a recent Friday night, Dr. Tom Russo and his wife, Johanna, were heading to the home of another physician, John Sellick, and his wife, Colleen. They were gathering for dinner with a third couple: Dr. Alan Lesse, who, like Russo and Sellick, is an infectious disease doctor, and his wife, Debbi. But breaking bread this evening was preceded by breaking open something else: Boxes of test kits.

Before the Sellicks, Russos and Lesses dined together, they agreed: Everyone first had to test negative for Covid-19.

“Being careful due to our upcoming vacation,” explained Russo, who after 30 pandemic months as a highly visible Covid-19 expert both regionally and nationally, is finally taking a long-awaited cruise with Johanna.

Russo, a practicing physician who is the chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, isn’t amping up caution simply to avoid missing a trip. This has been his way of life throughout the pandemic, and it’s paid off tangibly: If Russo happens to get a positive Covid-19 test before embarking on their cruise, it’ll be his first ever.

The man most frequently associated with the virus in Western New York has never had Covid-19.

Pandemic Lessons: What are the new rules of Covid-19 isolation? Right now, the latest versions of Omicron – BA.4 and BA.5 – are spreading fast. They’re good at evading our immunity. As increasing numbers of people get infected, let’s revisit the rules of isolation and the most effective ways to do it.

That’s also true for Sellick, who – like Russo – has both treated and been frequently interviewed about a virus he has personally managed to evade for nearly three years.

Or, as both doctors are quick to clarify, they’ve never tested positive for it.

“I have clinically not had it,” said Sellick, who is an epidemiologist with UB, Kaleida Health and Veterans Affairs.

That doesn’t definitively mean Sellick or Russo haven’t been infected by the virus. They just haven’t been affected by it any apparent, test-verified way.

“Not that I know of,” said Russo.

Infectious disease doctors like Russo and Sellick, who possess a detailed knowledge of germs that lay people would find harrowing, are cautious by nature. That in part explains their seeming avoidance of the virus – “I’m not a super high-risk sort of guy,” Russo said – and it’s also evident in the way they characterize it.

“For a lot of people like myself, who are vaxxed the max, you never know if you had an asymptomatic infection,” said Russo, who is 67 and received all his primary shots and boosters as they became available to him. “Or one of those days that you felt slightly off for a few hours, and then were fine.”

Medical workers – and particularly those who intimately understand how diseases spread – do have some built-in advantages. “We’re always masked and following all the precautions when we’re seeing Covid patients, and we’re also up to date with boosters,” Sellick said. “We may not be the best bellwethers of what is really happening.”

People like Russo and Sellick – and their spouses, who have also not tested positive – are part of an ever-rarefied group. The United States has had more than 95 million recorded Covid-19 cases and surpassed 1 million deaths last spring. Most Americans have already been infected by the virus at least once, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many have combated it multiple times. Since many cases go unreported or undetected, there’s no way to accurately count the actual number.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The only way to determine whether you’ve had an asymptomatic infection is to persuade a doctor (and your insurance company) to have your blood tested for antibodies – something neither Russo nor Sellick have even bothered to do. “It doesn’t change anything – it’s more the curiosity,” Sellick said, noting that since having Covid-19 antibodies isn’t a guarantee against reinfection, it wouldn’t lessen any of the precautions he already takes.

“I think there are probably some people who really have avoided infection, either because of their behaviors, or specific things about their immune system that we don't completely understand – that's a possibility,” Sellick said. “But I encourage people: Just because you think that you haven't had it, don’t throw all caution to the wind.”

Sellick, like Russo, is over 65 and lives only with his wife, Colleen. Their youngest daughter, a physician who is a neurology resident and has also evaded what her dad calls “clinically obvious Covid,” frequently stops by.

Maintaining those tight and safe circles is a clear Covid avoidance strategy. “Dodging infection is also dependent on the behavior of household members,” says Russo, whose wife, Johanna, is a retired children’s librarian. She serves as a Read to Succeed mentor in the Buffalo Public Schools but has volunteered remotely through the pandemic.

Doctors like Russo and Sellick can apply their epidemiological expertise in the outside world, too, by looking at data about virus spread, juxtaposing it against their own immunological risk based on how recently they received a vaccine, and assessing the air quality of a particular place they might be visiting.

“It will be difficult to impossible to avoid exposure,” Russo said. "But the goal is to have max protection via immunization, and minimize the amount of virus seen via mask use and/or venue, so that the short- and long-term consequences of the encounter will be none to minimal.”

That thinking plays out daily. The Russos have visited “some indoor restaurants, but not that many,” he said, in the last couple of years. Their indoor dining experiences have generally happened when case counts were relatively low and the Russos were recently boosted. “But as I get farther away from a booster and there are more and more cases,” he said, “dining would be outdoors.”’

If spread is high, Russo added, and he is invited to meetings that involve dining, “I’ll pass on many of them.” Russo has relented to attend some work-related functions – “We’ve rolled the dice,” he said – and counted on the evidence that being vaccinated and boosted significantly lowers the likelihood of severe disease. “I’ve picked and chosen my venues and activities in part dictated by where we’re at in the community,” he said, “and the relative importance to me in terms of doing it.”

Medical professionals who are regularly exposed to Covid-19 in the tiniest of doses – the miniscule amounts that may evade fitted masks – might find themselves unknowingly aided. “Your immune system is getting constantly boosted,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, in an interview with The News last year. “You don't get infected, per se, but you get exposed and your immune system kicks up a notch every time.”

Told of that notion, Russo agreed it could be true. “We call this a little bit of a boost, just a little whiff of virus,” he said. “It jacks up our immune system, but not enough to make us sick or asymptomatic. The problem is, though, to control that is almost mission impossible. You just don’t know.”

Russo maintains control by carrying a South Korean-made KF-94 high-filtration mask and donning it in any place he considers “a high-risk venue.”

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” he said. “I can wear it for long periods of time because I’m used to wearing masks from the hospital.”

Sellick is a proponent of masking, too, although he’s less stringent than Russo. “Tom is even more cautious than I am when he’s out in public with masks,” Sellick said. “I tend not to wear masks when we go out for most things, unless it’s going to be a big crowd.”

Which isn’t to say Sellick is loose with the precautions. The dinner party he hosted was prefaced by those tests, of course, which are aimed at preventing the wave of Omicron subvariant infections from hitting his friends.

“We’d like to avoid that for this vacation,” Russo said, adding that several days ago, he and Johanna received the just-approved, updated booster shots that address the Omicron subvariants. “That way we’re sort of timing maximal antibody protection with the beginning of our cruise vacation,” he said, “because we might need it on that ship.”

It’s not just the vessel that Russo wants to feel cutting forward. Nearly three years into the pandemic, it would be nice to keep his streak of dodging Covid-19 cruising along, too.