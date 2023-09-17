More than 100,000 people lost power during the Buffalo Christmas weekend blizzard, roughly one-third of them in Erie County, as freezing temperatures, fierce winds and lake-effect snow caused whiteout conditions that made even foot travel treacherous for three days. Nearly 50 people died in Erie County alone, mostly stranded motorists and others caught outdoors, or who froze to death in residences that lost heat in its largest city.

The casualties could easily have included a 1-year-old city boy who got snowed in and needed a ventilator. His family had two, both powered with eight hours of battery life.

Once the batteries died, the boy’s parents used an Ambu bag, a manual resuscitator that supported his breathing round-the-clock.

“That’s part of the teaching that we provide before they leave the hospital,” said Dr. Geovanny Perez, chief of pediatric pulmonology at Oishei Children’s Hospital, who treated the boy. “But as you can imagine, you cannot do that forever.”

As the U.S. population ages, more and more older Americans will rely on in-home caregiving from family or paid aides. Adults and children with disabilities also need the critical help caregivers provide.

At the same time, severe weather events, including the blizzard and multiday power outages this year in Michigan and the American South, are increasingly common, making potential solutions – especially for the most vulnerable – more pressing.

In such perilous circumstances, caregivers face mounting stress over keeping their loved ones safe when the lights go out, or when driving may be dangerous or even impossible. They wonder if evacuation options are safe and accessible for those receiving care, and spend hours devising contingency plans in case they end up in the path of a monster storm.

“When you have special needs kids ... you have to be ready for a war,” said Crystal Attisha, 39, a mom and caregiver to 7-year-old twin daughters with disabilities in West Bloomfield, Mich. “Our everyday life is not the normal of most families.”

The major threat

New York State needs better ways to battle blizzards.

Its state Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan doesn’t include the kind of robust early warning system for major snowstorms that long ago became common practice for tornadoes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Communication between state, county and municipal emergency management teams, including those in Western New York, can grow murky as calls for help multiply, and the likelihood is high for a greater number of damaging storms to come, according to a report released Aug. 4 on the state response to the Buffalo blizzard of 2022.

“Given the ongoing reality of climate change, New York State will see a storm like this again,” concluded the 49-page review commissioned by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. “As temperatures stay warmer for longer periods, it will get increasingly difficult for Lake Erie to freeze. This will only intensify the lake-effect snow phenomenon. Going forward, New York will need to maintain a constant state of readiness, centered on the philosophy of continuous improvement.”

Erie County, snowmobile clubs working on formal blizzard response agreement Erie County has reached an agreement in principle with the Erie County Snowmobile Federation to help in snow emergencies after start-and-stop talks going back nearly a decade.

This and other studies about why so many people died during the blizzard pointed to gaps in communications to the public on the severity of the storm, inadequate emergency planning and the use of outdated software to help agencies assist those in need.

In the case of the Buffalo 1-year-old, first responders couldn’t find a way to the family’s Buffalo home. Desperate, the boy’s mother begged for help on Facebook.

Two days later, strangers made the trip from Niagara Falls on Christmas night, dug the family out of their home and brought them to safety.

Erie County officials aim to harness that kind of goodwill by forming two networks – Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COADs) and Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOADs) – before the next blizzard.

Both forms of response worked well during other disasters. The Red Cross says the networks supported communities in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

A COAD is a group of community organizations that work together “to get information and resources out” before, during and after a disaster.

“We’re focusing on community resilience, and we’re focusing on providing tools and education long before an emergency weather event happens,” Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa Chimera said. The county learned a lot from winter storms in November and December, she said, “and we’re making a really cohesive plan with community organizations and volunteer organizations.”

During December’s blizzard, it took emergency services in Buffalo more than 22 hours on average to respond to a call. Seven people died due to delayed EMS responses.

Blizzard conditions will still prevent such disaster networks from helping all of those in need during turbulent times, but they could ease the burden on emergency services by providing more people with resources, and responding to less severe or hard-to-get-to calls.

Once implemented, the disaster networks also may be hampered by the kinds of communication issues that occurred during the Buffalo blizzard. A government response without “clear and frequent communication among partner agencies and organizations” may lead to “duplication of efforts, confusion and inefficiencies,” the state blizzard report warned.

County officials will meet with “key organizations” – including food banks, civic groups and service agencies – to create a COAD in Erie County.

The network will allow Erie County to expand its pre-existing emergency preparedness efforts. The collective will be able to educate more people about disaster preparedness, to distribute more “blizzard boxes” of food and supplies to families in need, and more thoroughly check in on older adults and people with disabilities on the county’s functional needs registry.

“We’re thinking about all of the things that we can do, all of the resources that are available during an emergency,” Chimera said.

The county is also developing a network of volunteers, a VOAD, to more effectively deploy those who want to help during and after a disaster. Volunteers might, for example, shovel nearby driveways or check on a neighbor in need.

Erie County is also working with local snowmobilers to assist with rescues during blizzards under memorandums of understanding the county signed with area snowmobile clubs, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“It’s those volunteer organizations that want to be helpful,” Chimera said, “but just need to be told where help is needed and how they can support [others] during the emergency.”

Not only blizzards

Dorothy Harris rushed through her darkened home, gathering her sister’s medications and extra clothes, after the power went out last February, as one of Michigan’s largest ice storms in half a century barreled down on her hometown of Southfield, coating wires and driveways in up to a half-inch of ice.

Without electricity, Harris’ sister, Bernice Goode, 75, who lives with Harris and has dementia, couldn’t use the in-home oxygen unit that helped her breathe. Harris needed to get Goode to a place with power – and fast.

Their brother lives in Warren, about a 25-minute drive away, and he had a generator. They headed there, then stayed for a few days as the local utility company began restoring power to nearly 500,000 customers in southeastern Michigan in the wake of the storm.

“You’re gonna rely on your family, so I went to him because I had nowhere else to go,” said Harris, 65. “We hadn’t been through that before, and I had no resources.”

Jen Rivera, of Rochester, cares for her 80-year-old father with dementia. She manages all his medications, including insulin, which require a refrigerator to keep them at safe temperatures. Her father also uses medical equipment that requires power.

“It will be challenging to provide adequate care” if their power were to be cut by any kind of strong storm, Rivera said.

She also questioned whether she could access groceries and shelter for her father in a severe weather event, if needed: “How do we cook? Where do we have to evacuate? How can we leave and where can we go to remain safe?”

A study published last year in the Journal of Applied Gerontology on the mental health of home-based care providers during disasters found they felt feelings of “helplessness” and immense stress as they “tried to juggle their patients’ needs with the hurricanes’ impacts on their own personal lives.”

The providers, interviewed after several recent hurricanes in the southeastern United States, stressed the importance of having a hurricane preparedness plan for their own family that would ensure their safety, while allowing the provider to also prioritize the client in an emergency.

Role of power companies

Amid a growing number of power outages and more severe weather events, utilities in many places are under greater scrutiny about their level of preparedness in keeping the electricity flowing and customers safe.

For instance, the Detroit News reported this summer on "a public backlash against DTE over widespread power outages that left more than 500,000 DTE customers without electricity in February."

Trevor Lauer of DTE Energy "apologized for the outages and told state lawmakers that accelerating investment in the power grid, amid a changing climate, would be key to limiting future problems," the Detroit News reported.

In such severe weather events, utilities seek to restore power first to hospitals, nursing homes or care facilities and fire and police stations, followed by areas with the most dense population.

Customers using life-sustaining, power-generated equipment at home and who have lost power should contact their utility immediately, said Dave Akerly, spokesperson for DTE Energy in Michigan. The utility delivered generators to more than 40 customers who needed power for life-critical equipment during the February ice storm, he said.

Register as a life support customer in the Buffalo region by calling National Grid at 800-642-4272 or New York State Electric and Gas at 800-572-1111. In Erie County, all residents can get an emergency preparedness app for their cellphone at erie.gov/readyerie. Caregivers and those with medical needs that require a constant supply of electricity at home can file a functional needs registry form online at www3.erie.gov/dhses/form/functional-needs-registry-form.

"It is a good idea to talk through common emergency scenarios, like power outage or loss of transportation and impassable roads, with a medical provider, case worker or trusted friend to come up with plans that make sense for your household," said Kara Kane, spokesperson for the Erie County Health Department.

"Emergencies can happen at any time," Kane said, "and people who are caregivers for individuals who have significant medical needs that require consistent electricity or oxygen, regular transport to medical services like dialysis, or critical pharmaceutical needs like suboxone need to have plans and backup plans in place to handle disruptions."

Grant Ashley is with The Buffalo News, Sarah Taddeo and Justice Marbury with the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and Hannah Mackay with the Detroit News.