'You can see their future': Pittsburgh families understand the long, elusive process of healing

PITTSBURGH – The tattoo is small, the size of a leaf, subtly positioned on her right forearm so you see it only when she gestures.

That isn’t often.

Amy Mallinger has tucked herself for most of the last hour into the corner of a gray couch. She is flanked by two women with whom she shares a bond built on solemn emotions: tenderness and sadness, compassion and grief. This conversation is not animated, and so the tattoo remains mostly unseen.

“For all of the shootings that have happened, we’re on this side of things now, so we know what it’s like,” said Mallinger, whose grandmother was killed nearly four years ago in a hate-driven mass shooting by a white supremacist who attacked Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.

Carol Black and Michele Rosenthal, who both lost brothers that day, looked on in unspoken agreement. Mallinger kept talking, focusing her attention on a more recent mass shooting: the May 14 attack in Buffalo by a man authorities have said was another white supremacist, this one targeting Black people in a Tops Markets grocery store.

“You know how terrible it is for those families,” she said. “You know exactly what they’re going to go through … It’s like you can see their future.”

Ten people were murdered in Buffalo on a day that evoked memories of what happened in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018: Eleven people were killed by a single gunman, including Black’s younger brother Dr. Richard Gottfried, Rosenthal’s older brothers Cecil and David, and Mallinger’s grandmother, Rose. The accused killer, who has still not stood for trial, had a history of spewing white supremacist and anti-Semitic beliefs.

The tragedy has linked Mallinger, who is 29, with Rosenthal, 52, and Black, 70. They are three women of three generations with a single understanding: With every mass shooting, Mallinger said, “You get the feeling of, ‘Oh boy, here we go again.’ ”

The women are sitting in the office of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, a support center located inside the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in the city's tree-lined Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Tree of Life synagogue, several blocks from this spot, remains closed. It is surrounded by a chain-link fence decorated with artwork created by children from communities that have experienced mass tragedy, from Parkland, Fla. to Newtown, Conn.

In the office, a painting on the wall behind Mallinger, created by a young artist named Jarrod Edson, depicts a colorful tree with 11 butterflies ascending skyward.

As she speaks, Mallinger breaks her physical silence and starts gesturing. The movement of her hands reveals the tattoo on her right arm. It is a rose, with three letters designed into the stem: The initials of her grandmother, Ruth Goldberg Mallinger.

‘I don't want them to not have hope, but …’

When Michele Rosenthal learned of the attack in Buffalo, she instinctively wanted to reach out to victims’ families. Families from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed in February 2018, reached out to Pittsburgh families and met with them several months after the shooting. She wants to do that for Buffalo.

She hasn’t connected yet, but for the saddest of reasons: She knows there is still time.

The pain doesn’t go away, and because of that, the need for support is ongoing.

“My heart just breaks; it goes out to them,” she said, “and I don't want them to not have hope, but … it’s pretty hopeless.”

It is hopeless not because people cannot band together for strength and support. They do. A group of family members from the three congregations that worshiped in Tree of Life visited Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., where a white supremacist killed nine Black people during Bible study in 2015. The Pittsburgh families were brought to the front of the sanctuary, where members of the Mother Emanuel congregation “just wrapped themselves around us and hugged us,” recalled Carol Black, who was in synagogue on the morning her brother was killed. They were there together that morning to each serve as a gabbai – the people who assist the rabbi as he reads from the Torah.

The embrace in South Carolina, Black said, “was the most incredibly moving thing that I have experienced.”

Hope exists for support and connection as family members, survivors and others affected by shootings move forward.

But to Rosenthal’s point, the hopelessness comes from knowing that the next mass shooting can trigger emotions that force survivors and family members to relive trauma.

“Just something simple where the newspaper says, ‘We haven’t released names because the families haven’t been notified,’ they know what that looks like, they can picture what that looks like,” said Maggie Feinstein, a mental health counselor who is director of Pittsburgh’s 10.27 Healing Partnership. “Even a simple sentence like that is very, very triggering and really hard for people who have been through that before.”

Less than two weeks after the attack in Pittsburgh, a gunman entered a Thousand Oaks, Calif. bar during a college country music night and 12 people were killed. The shooter died, too. That’s one of dozens of killings since then that qualify as “mass shootings,” which are generally defined as attacks with four or more deaths, excluding the shooter.

In May 2019, an assailant shot 12 people in a Virginia Beach municipal building. Two months later, on consecutive days, a gunman targeting the Hispanic community killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, and separately on the next day, a shooter killed nine people – including his own sibling – in a Dayton, Ohio bar.

That pattern – which started decades earlier, most publicly with the 1999 Columbine school shooting – continued through 2020, 2021 and 2022. It’s unshakable for people like Mallinger, whose aunt was also in the synogogue on 10/27, as the date has become known in Pittsburgh, and is among the survivors.

“I go back to that day,” Mallinger said. She felt that reverberation in succession with the Buffalo shooting and, 10 days later, the killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s really terrible for me to say, but as soon as there’s a shooting, I see how many people were killed,” Mallinger continued. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s not as many as the last one.’ That is what I am so terribly programmed to do now.

“Every shooting, I’m in a different place, but it’s not a good place.”

Rosenthal, who often catches herself consuming vast amounts of shooting news, felt that reverberation, too.

“The pain is real,” she said. “For some people, there are ways to deal with it – you don't watch the news. I hit it head on; my husband asks me to shut the news off, asks me to not read social media, asks me to stop. I can’t. I can’t. I can’t.”

Black found herself getting “sucked into what’s happening” on a recent trip to Mexico. While her husband was in the shower, Black had the television on and came across a simulation of how a bullet from a handgun affects human flesh versus a bullet from an AR-15. The story was in Spanish; she couldn’t understand the words, but the visuals onscreen were enough to hold her attention “like a train wreck,” Black said. “I couldn’t stop watching it.”

Her husband came out of the shower, pulled her away from the television and asked, “Why are you watching that?”

“I couldn’t not watch it,” Black recalled. “It was terrible.”

‘A roller coaster of ups and downs'

Optimism and hope are not likely to be found in these situations. In whatever form they do exist, they don’t emerge from sheer will. They are the byproduct of working to move forward though tough conversation, strong support and straight talk. Calling the killings what they are – in this case, terrorist attacks by white supremacists – and accepting the reality that people closest to the situation may never feel fully healed are important steps, Feinstein said.

“ ‘Healed’ is never something that we really believe will happen,” she said. “The ‘healing’ journey is one of a roller coaster of ups and downs. … On the healing journey, you don't always feel healed, or good, all the time.”

Rosenthal’s brothers, Cecil and David, who were both in their 50s, each had special needs. Cecil was a “big, outgoing guy,” she recalled, with an outsized extroverted personality to match. He would walk around and chat up people in Squirrel Hill, a mostly residential area with steep, windy streets and neatly manicured lawns that was literally Mr. Roger’s neighborhood – and feels like it. (The children’s television icon Fred Rogers once lived there.) David was a tall, slender and quiet man who was keenly interested in firefighting – and so members of the local firehouse took him in. Both men were devout in their faith – they couldn’t read or write, but learned the prayers by repetition – and were mainstays at the synagogue. That is why they were present on that fateful Saturday morning.

Rosenthal’s father, Elie, who is 90, recently sent Michele a picture of herself and her brothers. “I’m just going through old pictures,” he told her. Her father also recently told Rosenthal’s husband, Bob Kennedy, “I still can’t believe the boys are gone.”

Rosenthal's voice cracks when recounting that exchange.

“My parents’ life will never be the same,” she said. “For two people that did everything right and raised two amazing boys. It’s – painful. It is just horrific. And I know they hurt so much everyday, and you just don’t talk about it, because there’s nothing you can do. I can’t bring them back.”

Rosenthal wanted to honor her brothers with a tattoo, like Mallinger has done for her grandmother, but her father asked her not to do it. (Some stricter interpretations of the Jewish faith prohibit permanently altering the body with a tattoo.)

A program called Healing Ink, whose website says it “covers the scars of those affected by mass violence,” worked with the 10.27 Healing Partnership earlier this year to offer the service to people connected with the Tree of Life massacre. Mallinger’s choice of a rose not only mirrored her grandmother’s name, but also was an extension of a rose garden that her family planted in the backyard.

Mallinger, who often took Rose shopping or to breakfast or appointments, still sometimes speaks of her in the present tense.

“My grandmother is a very caring person,” she said, adding that Rose had five grandchildren, each of whom had a favorite meal, “and she loves to cook them for all of us. She’s a very genuine person, and there’s just no B.S. She was 97, but if you saw her on the street, you’d be like, ‘That's how old you are?’ You would never believe that.”

Mallinger acknowledged that, like Rosenthal’s father, her grandmother probably wouldn’t have approved of the tattoo.

“My grandmother would hate this,” she said, laughing, “so it’s kind of funny that I got it for her.”

Mallinger’s twin brother, Eric, got a tattoo, too: His is a rose with 11 leaves and thorns. It’s a fitting symbol, and not just because the 11 matches the number of people who died on 10/27. A rose, with its petals and leaves and thorny stem, is a symbol of beauty. Grasp it close and you’re holding onto love.

But still, it will hurt.

