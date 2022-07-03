 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair
'You can see their future': Pittsburgh families understand the long, elusive process of healing
top story

'You can see their future': Pittsburgh families understand the long, elusive process of healing

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

PITTSBURGH – The tattoo is small, the size of a leaf, subtly positioned on her right forearm so you see it only when she gestures.

That isn’t often.

Amy Mallinger

Amy Mallinger, 29, who lost her grandmother, Rose Mallinger, in the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting, stands for a portrait in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh, Pa., June 29, 2022. The synagogue is in Squirrel Hill, blocks from where Rose Mallinger lived before she died.

Amy Mallinger has tucked herself for most of the last hour into the corner of a gray couch. She is flanked by two women with whom she shares a bond built on solemn emotions: tenderness and sadness, compassion and grief. This conversation is not animated, and so the tattoo remains mostly unseen.

“For all of the shootings that have happened, we’re on this side of things now, so we know what it’s like,” said Mallinger, whose grandmother was killed nearly four years ago in a hate-driven mass shooting by a white supremacist who attacked Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.

Standing together after loss

Carol Black, 70, and Michele Rosenthal, 52, stand together for a portrait at Schenley Park, Pittsburgh, Pa., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Black, a survivor of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, also lost her brother, Dr. Richard Gottfried, in the attack. Rosenthal lost two brothers, Cecil and David Rosenthal. The women have become close in the years following the shooting.

Carol Black and Michele Rosenthal, who both lost brothers that day, looked on in unspoken agreement. Mallinger kept talking, focusing her attention on a more recent mass shooting: the May 14 attack in Buffalo by a man authorities have said was another white supremacist, this one targeting Black people in a Tops Markets grocery store.

People are also reading…

“You know how terrible it is for those families,” she said. “You know exactly what they’re going to go through … It’s like you can see their future.”

Ten people were murdered in Buffalo on a day that evoked memories of what happened in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018: Eleven people were killed by a single gunman, including Black’s younger brother Dr. Richard Gottfried, Rosenthal’s older brothers Cecil and David, and Mallinger’s grandmother, Rose. The accused killer, who has still not stood for trial, had a history of spewing white supremacist and anti-Semitic beliefs.

The tragedy has linked Mallinger, who is 29, with Rosenthal, 52, and Black, 70. They are three women of three generations with a single understanding: With every mass shooting, Mallinger said, “You get the feeling of, ‘Oh boy, here we go again.’ ”

Memorials at the Tree of Life synagogue shooting

The Tree of Life synagogue remains closed and fenced, but the fence is decorated with memorial pieces from the community, as well as artwork from children in several other cities that have had mass shootings.

The women are sitting in the office of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, a support center located inside the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in the city's tree-lined Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Tree of Life synagogue, several blocks from this spot, remains closed. It is surrounded by a chain-link fence decorated with artwork created by children from communities that have experienced mass tragedy, from Parkland, Fla. to Newtown, Conn.

In the office, a painting on the wall behind Mallinger, created by a young artist named Jarrod Edson, depicts a colorful tree with 11 butterflies ascending skyward.

As she speaks, Mallinger breaks her physical silence and starts gesturing. The movement of her hands reveals the tattoo on her right arm. It is a rose, with three letters designed into the stem: The initials of her grandmother, Ruth Goldberg Mallinger.

Stronger Than Hate

Michele Rosenthal, 52, who lost her brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal in the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting, stands for a portrait near the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She wears a necklace in their memory, reading ‘stronger than hate’ in Hebrew.

‘I don't want them to not have hope, but …’

When Michele Rosenthal learned of the attack in Buffalo, she instinctively wanted to reach out to victims’ families. Families from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed in February 2018, reached out to Pittsburgh families and met with them several months after the shooting. She wants to do that for Buffalo.

She hasn’t connected yet, but for the saddest of reasons: She knows there is still time.

The pain doesn’t go away, and because of that, the need for support is ongoing.

“My heart just breaks; it goes out to them,” she said, “and I don't want them to not have hope, but … it’s pretty hopeless.”

Rosenthal Family

Michele Rosenthal's brothers Cecil and David were killed in the Oct. 27, 2018 shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. In this family photo, David is pictured second from left in the back row; Cecil is at left in the front row. Michele Rosenthal is fourth from left in the back. The rest of the family includes, in the back row, Michael Hirt, Bob Kennedy and Jen Hirt; and in the front row, Joy Rosenthal, Elie Rosenthal, LiWen Hirt and Diane Rosenthal. 

It is hopeless not because people cannot band together for strength and support. They do. A group of family members from the three congregations that worshiped in Tree of Life visited Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., where a white supremacist killed nine Black people during Bible study in 2015. The Pittsburgh families were brought to the front of the sanctuary, where members of the Mother Emanuel congregation “just wrapped themselves around us and hugged us,” recalled Carol Black, who was in synagogue on the morning her brother was killed. They were there together that morning to each serve as a gabbai – the people who assist the rabbi as he reads from the Torah.

Carol Black, a survivor of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting

Carol Black, 70, a survivor of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, also lost her brother, Dr. Richard Gottfried, in the attack. Black stands for a portrait near a memorial at Schenley Park, Pittsburgh, Pa., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The park memorial features a bench inscribed with the names of the victims and 11 young trees, one for each life stolen.

The embrace in South Carolina, Black said, “was the most incredibly moving thing that I have experienced.”

Hope exists for support and connection as family members, survivors and others affected by shootings move forward.

But to Rosenthal’s point, the hopelessness comes from knowing that the next mass shooting can trigger emotions that force survivors and family members to relive trauma.

“Just something simple where the newspaper says, ‘We haven’t released names because the families haven’t been notified,’ they know what that looks like, they can picture what that looks like,” said Maggie Feinstein, a mental health counselor who is director of Pittsburgh’s 10.27 Healing Partnership. “Even a simple sentence like that is very, very triggering and really hard for people who have been through that before.”

Less than two weeks after the attack in Pittsburgh, a gunman entered a Thousand Oaks, Calif. bar during a college country music night and 12 people were killed. The shooter died, too. That’s one of dozens of killings since then that qualify as “mass shootings,” which are generally defined as attacks with four or more deaths, excluding the shooter.

In May 2019, an assailant shot 12 people in a Virginia Beach municipal building. Two months later, on consecutive days, a gunman targeting the Hispanic community killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, and separately on the next day, a shooter killed nine people – including his own sibling – in a Dayton, Ohio bar.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
In Memory of Rose Mallinger

A garden made in memory of Rose Mallinger, who was killed in the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting, at the Mallinger home in Pittsburgh, Pa. The garden is full of rose bushes in her honor, as well as stones neighbors and family members brought to honor her. Mallinger says leaving stones is a sign of respect in Judaism, to show that someone has visited and paid their respects. Libby March / Buffalo News

That pattern – which started decades earlier, most publicly with the 1999 Columbine school shooting – continued through 2020, 2021 and 2022. It’s unshakable for people like Mallinger, whose aunt was also in the synogogue on 10/27, as the date has become known in Pittsburgh, and is among the survivors.

“I go back to that day,” Mallinger said. She felt that reverberation in succession with the Buffalo shooting and, 10 days later, the killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s really terrible for me to say, but as soon as there’s a shooting, I see how many people were killed,” Mallinger continued. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s not as many as the last one.’ That is what I am so terribly programmed to do now.

“Every shooting, I’m in a different place, but it’s not a good place.”

Malinger Family

Rose Goldberg Mallinger had five grandchildren, including twins Eric and Amy Mallinger. Last winter, more than three years after Rose and 10 others were killed in a terrorist attack at the Tree of Life synagogue, the 10.27 Healing Partnership in Pittsburgh teamed with Healing Ink, an organization that provides tattoos to people impacted by mass violence. Amy and Eric both received rose tattoos to honor their grandmother. Their parents, who live in the home next to Rose's and near the synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, also planted a rose garden in the backyard. 

Rosenthal, who often catches herself consuming vast amounts of shooting news, felt that reverberation, too.

“The pain is real,” she said. “For some people, there are ways to deal with it – you don't watch the news. I hit it head on; my husband asks me to shut the news off, asks me to not read social media, asks me to stop. I can’t. I can’t. I can’t.”

Carol Black and Richard Gottfried

Carol Black and her brother, Dr. Richard Gottfried, spent much of their lives together. By week, they worked in the same building: Carol, an audiologist who owned a hearing aid business, rented space from Richard, a dentist. On the weekends, they had season tickets to University of Pittsburgh football games. Both were at the Tree of Life synagogue on the morning of Oct. 27, 2018 to serve as gabbai – the people who assist the rabbi during the reading of the Torah. Richard, a dentist, was killed in the hate-fueled terrorist attack. Carol was in another room and, as a survivor and witness, will likely be testifying in the eventual trial of the alleged gunman. 

Black found herself getting “sucked into what’s happening” on a recent trip to Mexico. While her husband was in the shower, Black had the television on and came across a simulation of how a bullet from a handgun affects human flesh versus a bullet from an AR-15. The story was in Spanish; she couldn’t understand the words, but the visuals onscreen were enough to hold her attention “like a train wreck,” Black said. “I couldn’t stop watching it.”

Her husband came out of the shower, pulled her away from the television and asked, “Why are you watching that?”

“I couldn’t not watch it,” Black recalled. “It was terrible.”

Memorials at the Tree of Life Synagogue

Decorated stones honor the memory of those killed in the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting. Amy Mallinger, granddaughter of Rose Mallinger, who was killed in the attack, said leaving stones is a sign of respect in Judaism, to show that someone has visited and paid their respects.

‘A roller coaster of ups and downs'

Optimism and hope are not likely to be found in these situations. In whatever form they do exist, they don’t emerge from sheer will. They are the byproduct of working to move forward though tough conversation, strong support and straight talk. Calling the killings what they are – in this case, terrorist attacks by white supremacists – and accepting the reality that people closest to the situation may never feel fully healed are important steps, Feinstein said.

“ ‘Healed’ is never something that we really believe will happen,” she said. “The ‘healing’ journey is one of a roller coaster of ups and downs. … On the healing journey, you don't always feel healed, or good, all the time.”

Rosenthal’s brothers, Cecil and David, who were both in their 50s, each had special needs. Cecil was a “big, outgoing guy,” she recalled, with an outsized extroverted personality to match. He would walk around and chat up people in Squirrel Hill, a mostly residential area with steep, windy streets and neatly manicured lawns that was literally Mr. Roger’s neighborhood – and feels like it. (The children’s television icon Fred Rogers once lived there.) David was a tall, slender and quiet man who was keenly interested in firefighting – and so members of the local firehouse took him in. Both men were devout in their faith – they couldn’t read or write, but learned the prayers by repetition – and were mainstays at the synagogue. That is why they were present on that fateful Saturday morning.

Rosenthal’s father, Elie, who is 90, recently sent Michele a picture of herself and her brothers. “I’m just going through old pictures,” he told her. Her father also recently told Rosenthal’s husband, Bob Kennedy, “I still can’t believe the boys are gone.”

Rosenthal's voice cracks when recounting that exchange.

“My parents’ life will never be the same,” she said. “For two people that did everything right and raised two amazing boys. It’s – painful. It is just horrific. And I know they hurt so much everyday, and you just don’t talk about it, because there’s nothing you can do. I can’t bring them back.”

Memorials at the Tree of Life synagogue

The Tree of Life synagogue remains closed and fenced, but the fence is decorated with memorial pieces from the community, as well as artwork from children in several other cities that have had mass shootings.

Rosenthal wanted to honor her brothers with a tattoo, like Mallinger has done for her grandmother, but her father asked her not to do it. (Some stricter interpretations of the Jewish faith prohibit permanently altering the body with a tattoo.)

A program called Healing Ink, whose website says it “covers the scars of those affected by mass violence,” worked with the 10.27 Healing Partnership earlier this year to offer the service to people connected with the Tree of Life massacre. Mallinger’s choice of a rose not only mirrored her grandmother’s name, but also was an extension of a rose garden that her family planted in the backyard.

Mallinger, who often took Rose shopping or to breakfast or appointments, still sometimes speaks of her in the present tense.

“My grandmother is a very caring person,” she said, adding that Rose had five grandchildren, each of whom had a favorite meal, “and she loves to cook them for all of us. She’s a very genuine person, and there’s just no B.S. She was 97, but if you saw her on the street, you’d be like, ‘That's how old you are?’ You would never believe that.”

A Granddaughter's Memorial Tattoo

Amy Mallinger, 29, who lost her grandmother, Rose Mallinger, in the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting, stands for a portrait in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh, Pa., June 29, 2022. In March of this year, Mallinger got a tattoo of a rose with line work of her grandmother's initials. She also wears her grandmother's ring in her memory.

Mallinger acknowledged that, like Rosenthal’s father, her grandmother probably wouldn’t have approved of the tattoo.

“My grandmother would hate this,” she said, laughing, “so it’s kind of funny that I got it for her.”

Mallinger’s twin brother, Eric, got a tattoo, too: His is a rose with 11 leaves and thorns. It’s a fitting symbol, and not just because the 11 matches the number of people who died on 10/27. A rose, with its petals and leaves and thorny stem, is a symbol of beauty. Grasp it close and you’re holding onto love.

But still, it will hurt.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New ADA-accessible trail planned for Tifft Nature Preserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News